Miami Dolphins to Practice with Jacksonville Jaguars
The Miami Dolphins' joint practice plans for this summer haven't been revealed yet, but we know one of the teams with/against which they'll be working.
First-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after an OTA on Monday that his team would practice with the Dolphins ahead of their matchup in the final week of the preseason.
What's left to be determined is whether the Dolphins and Jaguars will work together for one or two days before the game at Hard Rock Stadium on the weekend of August 21-24.
That's significant because each team is limited to a total of four joint practices per summer.
The Dolphins had joint practices with each of their three preseason opponents last year, with two days of work with/against the Atlanta Falcons at the Baptist Health Training Complex and one each with/against the Washington Commanders in Miami Gardens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.
The Dolphins' two other preseason opponents in 2025 will be the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, with both games on the road.
Specific dates for the games haven’t been released, but the Dolphins will travel to play the Chicago the weekend of Aug. 7-10 and then travel to Detroit to play the Lions the weekend of Aug. 14-18.
THE PRESEASON OPPONENTS
The Dolphins are 4-10-1 all-time against the Bears in the preseason, with the teams' last meeting in 2021 — the Dolphins lost that game 20-13. This will be the first NFL action for new Bears coach Ben Johnson, who they hired after a successful tenure as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Johnson also spent seven seasons on the Dolphins staff from 2012 to 2018.
Speaking of the Lions, the Dolphins will face another former coach in Week 2 of the preseason. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on the Dolphins staff from 2010 through 2015, including a stint as the interim head coach in 2015.
Miami is 6-1 all-time against the Lions in the preseason, but the teams haven’t met since 1999.
Lastly, the Dolphins will play the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 6-5 all-time in the preseason against the Jaguars. The teams played in the preseason finale before the 2023 season, with the Dolphins dropping that game 31-18. However, the Dolphins did beat the Jaguars in the 2024 season opener.
Like the Bears, the Jaguars are coming into the 2025 season with a new coach. The team hired Liam Coen after his successful tenure as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It could also be an opportunity for the Dolphins fans to get a look at two-way phenom Travis Hunter.
Although he likely won’t play because front-line players typically sit out the preseason finale, there’s a small chance Hunter sees the field after the Jaguars traded up to second overall to select the Colorado star.
