Number 42 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 42.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 42 for at least one regular season game:
WR Bill Darnall (1968-69), WR Paul Warfield (1970-74), DB Vern Roberson (1977), S Lyle Blackwood (1981-86), DB Robert Sowell (1987), DB Ernest Gibson (1989), S Chris Green (1991-94), RB Terry Kirby (1995), FB Roosevelt Potts (1997), S Trent Gamble (2000-03), RB Doug Easlick (2004), S Norman LeJeune (2005-06), S Gerald Alexander (2011), TE Charles Clay (2012-14), LB Spencer Paysinger (2015-16), CB Alterraun Verner (2017), RB Patrick Laird (2019); S Clayton Fejedelem (2020-22)
The breakdown of 42 with the Dolphins
There is no debate here when it comes to the top spot because it's Paul Warfield all the way.
The speedy and smooth wide receiver was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in 1970 for a first-round pick and his five seasons in Miami only cemented his future place in the Hall of Fame. Warfield was the deep threat in the Dolphins in the 1970s, as he averaged 21.5 yards per catch in those five seasons and twice had 11 touchdown receptions, in 1971 and 1973.
The rest of the top three also is pretty clear, with second place going to safety Lyle Blackwood. After played eight years in the NFL, Lyle signed with the Dolphins in 1981 to join his younger brother Glenn and become a key part of the Killer B's defense. Lyle Blackwood started every game for the Dolphins from 1982-84 and averaged three interceptions per year from 1981-84.
After being a sixth-round pick in 2011, Charles Clay wore 31 as a rookie before switching to 42 and he had 69 and 58 catches, respectively, in his final two seasons (2013-14) with the Dolphins before he left as a restricted free agent when the team declined to match an offer sheet he got from Buffalo. Clay had seven touchdowns in 2013, including one rushing and six receiving.
Fejedelem turned into a special teams captain after arriving from Cincinnati as a free agent. Terry Kirby had 66 receptions out of the backfield in 1995, which was his third season with the Dolphins but his first wearing 42 after being 43.
The top three Dolphins players with number 42
1. WR Paul Warfield
2. S Lyle Blackwood
3. TE Charles Clay