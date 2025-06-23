Number 73 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 73.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 73 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
T Norm Evans (1966-75), DT Bob Baumhower (1977-86), T Greg Johnson (1988), T Ron Heller (1993-95), G Billy Yates (2003), T Stockar McDougle (2005), G Evan Mathis (2008), DT Julius Warmsley (2016), C Wesley Johnson (2018), G/T Austin Jackson (2020-24)
The debate on the best 73 on the Dolphins
We're back at a number with two players who clearly stood out above the rest, in this case tackle Norm Evans and defensive tackle Bob Baumhower.
Evans was a 10-year starter after joining the Dolphins in the expansion draft and made the Pro Bowl twice, in the perfect 1972 season and again in 1974.
Baumhower started nine years, but missed a full season because of a leg injury. He made the Pro Bowl five times and was named an All-Pro in 1983. Where Baumhower might have the edge is that he was the best player on the Dolphins defense for a few years, whereas Evans was a good player on an offensive line with two Hall of Famers (Larry Little and Jim Langer).
The other two players worthy of mention who wore 73 were tackle Ron Heller, who started for two-plus seasons after signing as a free agent, and the current number owner Austin Jackson, though the 2020 first-round pick has battled injuries more often than not.
Evan Mathis is a classic example of a guy who got away because after he played in seven games with no starts in 2008, he went on to start 79 more games in the NFL and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Eagles.
The top three Dolphins players with number 73
1. DT Bob Baumhower
2. T Norm Evans
3. T Ron Heller