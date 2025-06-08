Number 88 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 88.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, Zach Sieler at 92, Cameron Wake at 91, Marco Coleman at 90, and Nat Moore at 89.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 88 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
DE LaVerne Torczon (1966), TE Jim Mandich (1970-77), WR Elmer Bailey (1980-81), WR Vince Heflin (1982-85), TE Joel Williams (1987), TE Brian Kinchen (1988-90), TE Arthur Cox (1991), TE Keith Jackson (1992-94), TE Joe Planansky (1995), WR Charles Jordan (1996-98), WR Nate Jacquet (1999), WR Jeff Ogden (2000-01), WR Cris Carter (2002), WR Derrius Thompson (2003-04), WR Cliff Russell (2005-06), TE David Martin (2007-08), TE Jeron Mastrud (2010-12), TE Brandon Williams (2015), WR Leonte Carroo (2016-18), TE Mike Gesicki (2019-22), WR Grant DuBose (2024)
The debate on the best 88 on the Dolphins
The Dolphins have had a lot more players at this position than any position so far in our countdown, but few really stood out. Though he didn't put up big numbers, Jim Mandich missed only three games in eight seasons with the Dolphins and he did have the game-winning touchdown catch in the Dolphins' closest call of their perfect season. What he meant to the franchise as a radio voice after his career is immeasurable, though can't be counted in this debate. Keith Jackson joined the Dolphins early in the 1992 season after being declared a free agent by a judge and made an impact for all three years he was in Miami, earning Pro Bowl honors that first year. The idea of bringing in Cris Carter in 2002 at the end of his career was a good one in theory, but it just didn't pan out. Mike Gesicki switched to 88 in 2019 after wearing 86 as a rookie and had some moments before his Dolphins career faded and he left in the 2023 offseason as a free agent.
The top three Dolphins players with number 88
1. Keith Jackson
2. Jim Mandich
3. Mike Gesicki