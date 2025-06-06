All Dolphins

Number 90 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins

Three former first-round picks ended up wearing that number for the Miami Dolphins but none became a star

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris sacks Jameis Winston during a preseason game in 2019.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris sacks Jameis Winston during a preseason game in 2019. / Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 90.

The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99,Jared Odrick at 98Phillip Merling at 97Paul Soliai at 96Tim Bowens at 95Randy Starks at 94,  Trace Armstrong at 93, Zach Sieler at 92, and Cameron Wake at 91.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 90 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:

TE Bill Cronin (1966), LB Andy Hendel (1986), DE/LB Eric Kumerow (1988-90), DE/LB Marco Coleman (1992-95), DE Adewale Ogunleye (2001), DE Rob Burnett (2002-03), DT Jeff Zgonina (2004-06), DT Rodrique Wright (2007), DT Ryan Baker (2009-12), DE Andre Fluellen (2012), DT Vaughn Martin (2013), DT Earl Mitchell (2014-16), DE Charles Harris (2017-19), DE Shaq Lawson (2020), DT John Jenkins (2021), DT Ben Stille (2022), LB Trey Flowers (2022), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (2023), DT Da'Shawn Hand (2024)

The debate on the best 90 on the Dolphins

After going through a lot of good players when we examined number 91, we come to a number that hasn't produced great results for the Dolphins. And that's despite the fact that three of the players who have worn that number joined Miami as first-round picks — Eric Kumerow, Marco Coleman and Charles Harris. Of those three, Coleman was the only who had any measure of success as he averaged six sacks in his four seasons before leaving as a free agent. Zgonina played his last three of four seasons with the Dolphins wearing 90 after switching from 92 and started 14 games in 2004. Mitchell started 21 games in three seasons, including 12 in 2015. Rob Burnett was a very good NFL player for a long time, but the Dolphins got him at the end of his career and his contributions in Miami were minimal.

The top three Dolphins players with number 90

1. Marco Coleman

2. Earl Mitchell

3. Jeff Zgonina

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News