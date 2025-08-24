Poupart' Final 2025 53-Man Roster Projection
The preliminaries are now over and it's decision-making time for the Miami Dolphins when it comes to deciding on which players will make up their initial 53-man roster (because there's no such thing as a final roster).
The Dolphins, like every team in the NFL, will have to make those roster moves before the deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and injuries — as they always do — will factor into the equation.
As a reminder, teams are allowed to place two players on injured reserve in their moves Tuesday who can be designated to return and won't count against the limit of 53 players. The Dolphins also will have the option of bringing back up to eight players from the initial 53 back from injured reserve starting Wednesday.
The Dolphins have some tough decisions to make at a few positions — with wide receiver and edge defender standing out as the top two — and what happened in the 14-6 victory in the preseason finale didn't make matters any simpler.
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's fifth and final 53-man roster projection of 2025:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers
Off: None
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: Nothing changed here all summer because barring a complete flop by Ewers in camp, the Dolphins always were going to carry these three.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (3)
On the 53: De'Von Achane, Ollie Gordon II, Aaron Shampklin
Off: Mike Boone, Jaylen Wright (IR)
Changes from 4.0 version: Shampklin in, Wright out
Analysis: Mike McDaniel's comment regarding Wright and how the Dolphins are "kind of evaluating a couple of options procedurally" sounds a bit ominous, and it's almost got us thinking that Wright will begin the season on injured reserve. If that's the case, the Dolphins are going to keep one of the other two, and it's a coin toss between Boone and Shampklin, but we'll go with Shampklin.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington
Off: Erik Ezukanma, Andrew Armstrong, A.J. Henning, Theo Wease Jr.
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: We continue to struggle with the question of whether the Dolphins will keep five or six wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster, and it's Tahj Washington who would be the one off if it winds up being five and Erik Ezukanma might even overtake him for the sixth spot. Regardless, count on two or three of the young receivers who get cut to wind up on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (5)
On the 53: FB Alec Ingold, Julian Hill, Darren Waller, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner
Off: Hayden Rucci, Chris Myarick
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: We're still not 100 percent convinced the Dolphins will keep four tight ends, and this is a spot they could look to if they decide to go deeper at a position other than wide receiver. Conner would be the most vulnerable here if the Dolphins are confident that Waller can be a factor for the whole season.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Jonah Savaiinaea, Larry Borom, Andrew Meyer, Daniel Brunskill
Off: Jackson Carman, Chasen Hines, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos, Jalen McKenzie, Josh Priebe, Addison West, Braeden Daniels, Kion Smith, Liam Eichenberg (PUP), Mason Brooks
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: The one player who we left off who'd be the first one back in is Kion Smith, who can play guard or tackle, but the problem is the uncertain status of Meyer, who Mike McDaniel said last week was going to be out a while. He's a candidate for IR and if he lands there, then Smith is on the 53. If not, the Dolphins will need Brunskill to provide some insurance in the middle of the line.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (6)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode, Matthew Judon
Off: Grayson Murphy, Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: We could wind up with six players at this spot after the addition of Judon because Bell and Goode have value for special teams. The Dolphins might not want to give up on one of their young prospects, and maybe all three of the ones we left off wind up on the practice squad. We continue to give Goode a spot on the roster because of his work on special teams, though the pass-rushing upside of Murphy and McLendon might become too much for the Dolphins to overlook.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers
Off: Matt Dickerson, Alex Huntley (R), Ben Stille, Matthew Butler
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: Biggers has come on of late and closed the gap on Dickerson, who still probably has had a better overall training camp. This is where Biggers' upside — which is, ahem, "biggers" — comes into play. And keeping six would be a luxury the team probably can't afford.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Willie Gay Jr.
Off: Dequan Jackson, Eugene Asante (R), Channing Tindall
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: Whether Tindall hangs on to his roster spot because the Dolphins want to keep five linebackers is the only question here. Asante looks like a solid prospect, so maybe it wouldn't have been a shocker if he wound up earning a roster spot, though we see it as more likely he ends up on the practice squad, particularly after he was injured in the Jacksonville game.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (5)
On the 53: Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Jason Marshall Jr., Jack Jones Jr., Cam Smith
Off: Isaiah Johnson, Cornell Armstrong, B.J. Adams (R), Ethan Robinson (R), Mike Hilton, Cameron Dantzler Sr., Ethan Bonner (IR)
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: Injuries will play a factor here, with the uncertainty surrounding both Bonner and Sheffield. Bonner's injury seems a pretty strong indicator he'll start the season on IR, while Sheffield's status is a lot more uncertain. If Sheffield can't play at the start of the season, we could see Armstrong getting a spot on the 53 after a solid training camp performance. We're still thinking that Mike Hilton won't make the team based on his usage throughout the preseason and joint practices.
DOLPHINS SAFETIES (5)
On the 53: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Elijah Campbell, Ashtyn Davis, Jordan Colbert
Off: Patrick McMorris, John Saunders Jr., Dante Trader Jr. (IR)
Changes from 4.0 version: Davis in, Trader out
Analysis: Again, injuries play a role in making some decisions here and the fact that Davis has been out of his walking boot is perhaps an indication he won't have to start the season on IR, in which case he'll be on the 53. Trader battled injuries throughout the summer, and he seems like a candidate to have some kind of redshirt year on IR. Based on his playing time against Jacksonville, we also wouldn't automatically assume that Campbell will make the 53.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
Off: P Ryan Stonehouse
Changes from 4.0 version: None
Analysis: This one became easy once the Dolphins made the decision to go with Jake Bailey as their punter ahead of Ryan Stonehouse, though Jason Sanders' new injury will be something to monitor.