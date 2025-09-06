Setting the Stage for the Week 1 Dolphins-Colts Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will open their 2025 regular season against the Indianapolis Colts looking for the fifth consecutive victory in openers.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 1 Dolphins-Colts matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0) vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-0)
- Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM EDT
- Site: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV Info: CBS
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Charles Davis, Johnston, color analyst; Jason McCourty, color analyst; AJ Ross, sideline.
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hip) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee) are out; OL James Daniels (ankle) and WR Dee Eskridge (concussion) are questionable.
- Colts — RB Tyler Goodson (elbow) is questionable.
DOLPHINS-COLTS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 46-29
Last Five Meetings
- October 20, 2024 at Indianapolis — Colts 16, Dolphins 10
- October 3, 2021 at Miami — Colts 27, Dolphins 17
- November 10, 2019 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 16, Colts 12
- November 25, 2018, at Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 24
- December 27, 2015 at Miami — Colts 18, Dolphins 12
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 44 (1973 at Miami; Dolphins 44, Colts 0)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 41 (1997 at Indianapolis; Colts 41, Dolphins 0)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 73 points (1977 at Baltimore; Colts 45, Dolphins 28)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 16 points (four times, most recently in 1996, 10-6 Colts)
- Former Colts Players with the Dolphins: CB JuJu Brents (2023-24)
- Former Colts Coaches with the Dolphins: None
- Former Dolphins Players with the Colts: CB Xavien Howard, CB Chris Lammons, DT Neville Gallimore
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Colts: Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was Dolphins DB coach from 2012-17; O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. was the offensive quality control coach with the Dolphins in 2011.
COLTS SCOUTING REPORT
Like the Dolphins, the Colts enter the season after finishing last year with an 8-9 record and likewise it's a team that's not necessarily expected to do big things in 2025. The major area of concern for the Colts from analysts is the quarterback position, where former New York Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job. The Colts do have some talent throughout their roster, such as running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback Charvarius Ward, along with a promising-looking first-round pick in Tyler Warren, so this is a team that could make a run for the playoffs if Jones can get the job done at quarterback to at least a respectable level.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
This is going to be a common refraid for Colts games this year, but until proven otherwise the biggest advantage any team will have over them is at quarterback, and it's certainly the case here with Tua Tagovailoa over Daniel Jones. The Dolphins also have come out fast under Mike McDaniel with three opening-day wins in three outings, including the 20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. While the Colts have the makings of a solid offensive line, the team's pass-rushing quartet of Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Matthew Judon could have an impact on the outcome, whether it be a timely sack or sack-strip or simply pressure that forces an interception.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
If you believe in the law of averages, not only the Dolphins have a four-game winning streak on opening day, the Colts have an 11-game winless streak in Week 1, and those streaks will have to end at some point. If you believe in emotional lifts, then let's remember this will be the Colts' first game at Lucas Oil Stadium since the passing of owner Jim Irsay in the offseason. Beyond those factors, though, the reality is that Indy is a much better team than it's being given credit for. It's been well documented that the Dolphins lost at Indy last year without Tagovailoa at quarterback, but the Colts also didn't have Taylor, and he's most definitely an impact running back. And on the other side of the ball, there's great optimism for the Dolphins defensive line with rookie draft picks Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, but we just don't know yet how quickly they'll become difference-makers. The ankle injury that guard James Daniels sustained in practice Thursday also is worrisome given the status of the offensive line depth.
FINAL DOLPHINS-COLTS PREDICTION
Let's start here with the well-established fact that Week 1 probably is the most difficult of all to predict because the regular season is a totally different deal than the preseason. Simply because of the quarterback position, it's very difficult to see this as anything but a win for the Dolphins, but the reality is the Colts are going to try to make their offense as little about Daniel Jones as possible and put the onus on their running game and offensive line. The Colts defense also is equipped to slow down the Dolphins passing game with a couple of talented young pass rushers (Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye) as well as a talented secondary, where former Dolphins Pro Bowl player Xavien Howard might be only the third-best cornerback on the roster. This is one that could go either way, but again the law of averages is in play here.