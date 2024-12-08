Social Media Reaction To Miami Dolphins Win Over New York Jets
When Tua Tagovailoa hit Jonnu Smith with the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to give the Miami Dolphins a 32-26 victory against the New York Jets, the team's fans went ballistic on social media. It appears as though a win over the rival New York Jets is a big deal in South Florida.
@bearman1986l is a proud Dol-fan Sunday night. The Dolphins not only defeated the rival Jets at home every year since 2015, but they mathematically eliminated the Jets from the playoffs. Eliminating the Jets seems to be a yearly affair for some team, he is just happy this season it happened to be the Dolphins.
Kevin Harlan, who was the play-by-play voice for CBS Sports on Sunday, has been the Dolphins' good luck charm, more often than not. His X account, a parody, featured a happy Smith after the game and the imitation Harlan could not be more excited.
Jonathan Hernandez, @jdherns30, brought his son Jake to his first Dolphins game and was happy the team got the win his son and for the fans in the 3-0-5.
@rotator was a big fan of @Tua today. He also gave a shoutout out to @cheetah and said the Dolphins never gave up when they were behind. He was proud of the @MiamiDolphins on Sunday night.
@OutDolphins merely displayed a picture of Tyreek Hill after a reception in overtime and owner Stephen Ross was in the background looking on like the proud papa.
There is always one guy who is never happy, regardless of what the team does.
@derek_nawrocki, during the game, a game in which the Dolphins played moderately well and had no turnovers, was Debbie Downer in his description of the Dolphins performance in-game. He went so far as to call for Mike McDaniel to be fired immediately.