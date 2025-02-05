All Dolphins

What the Betting Odds Say About the Dolphins and Myles Garrett

The Miami Dolphins rank in the middle of the pack among NFL teams

Alain Poupart

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The news of Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett publicly demanding a trade is still reverberating throughout the NFL, but there's absolutely no guarantee the team will grant him his wish after its own public stance that they're not moving him.

But this kind of posturing is pretty normal and it doesn't mean that Garrett definitely is staying put, even if it doesn't make sense for the Browns to get rid of their best player, both in teams of short-term cap ramifications but more importantly in terms of what losing a talent like that would mean. But teams always can be persuaded to do something they initially don't want to do, the Miami Dolphins trading Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans after they kept coming back and offering more being one very good example.

To prepare for the possibility the Browns indeed would trade Garrett, FanDuel Canada has released betting odds for his 2025 team if that team isn't Cleveland.

Based on those odds, the Dolphins come in as the 12th-most likely destination, with Miami listed at plus-1200.

The Las Vegas Raiders are listed as the favorites at +280; followed by the Washington Commanders at +320; L.A. Chargers, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at +750; and the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles at +850.

While the asking price for Garrett, if the Browns do decide to put him on the market, can be debated but certainly would figure to start with a first-round pick plus something else.

The Dolphins don't have a glaring need for an edge defender with Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb under contract for 2025, but there are enough question marks there that nobody shouldn't dismiss the idea they'd pursue that kind of trade, particularly given their recent history.

-- Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

-- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News