What the Betting Odds Say About the Dolphins and Myles Garrett
The news of Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett publicly demanding a trade is still reverberating throughout the NFL, but there's absolutely no guarantee the team will grant him his wish after its own public stance that they're not moving him.
But this kind of posturing is pretty normal and it doesn't mean that Garrett definitely is staying put, even if it doesn't make sense for the Browns to get rid of their best player, both in teams of short-term cap ramifications but more importantly in terms of what losing a talent like that would mean. But teams always can be persuaded to do something they initially don't want to do, the Miami Dolphins trading Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans after they kept coming back and offering more being one very good example.
To prepare for the possibility the Browns indeed would trade Garrett, FanDuel Canada has released betting odds for his 2025 team if that team isn't Cleveland.
Based on those odds, the Dolphins come in as the 12th-most likely destination, with Miami listed at plus-1200.
The Las Vegas Raiders are listed as the favorites at +280; followed by the Washington Commanders at +320; L.A. Chargers, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at +750; and the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles at +850.
While the asking price for Garrett, if the Browns do decide to put him on the market, can be debated but certainly would figure to start with a first-round pick plus something else.
The Dolphins don't have a glaring need for an edge defender with Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb under contract for 2025, but there are enough question marks there that nobody shouldn't dismiss the idea they'd pursue that kind of trade, particularly given their recent history.
-- Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
