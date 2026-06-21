Dolphins Father's Day Mailbag: Evaluating How Sullivan Managed the Cap and Roster

Third and final part of the Father's Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

Let's start with a Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there before we dive into the questions.

From Dean Rodriguez:

Morning Poup, how entertaining do you think the team is actually going to be this year to watch? You think it’ll be a run-heavy, PA-heavy team like Green Bay?

Hey Dean, I’m not totally sure what to expect from the Dolphins offense, but Malik Willis’ ability to run and make plays off schedule will bring a dimension we haven’t seen in a long, long time. That will make the offense more exciting than it was the past two years when the passing game was pretty much all dink and dunk.

From Bladeaux:

How many guys on this roster would be on any other team’s 53?

I’m going to go off the top of my head here and start running them down with apologies to anybody I might forget: Malik Willis, De’Von Achane, Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Will Kacmarek, Greg Dulcich, Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor, Aaron Brewer, Austin Jackson, Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, Chris Johnson, Dante Trader Jr., JuJu Brents.

From dolphman99:

There has been some talk that Malik hasn’t looked too good. Understand the defense is always looking good before the offense. Omar Kelly has stated it. Even seen a writing that both Hafley and Sully were second-guessing their choice on him. The one thing he’s really got going for him is his athleticism and can scramble and run. I do wish though that they didn’t spend the money on Willis and just rode with Ewers this year. In today’s NFL a team with an athletic QB is much better off, agreed. Hoping that Willis will be working on timing with his receivers during the break and looks much better during training camp and preseason.

I don’t care what anybody else wrote or said, Malik Willis looked fine in the spring and this notion that Hafley and Sullivan are second-guessing their choice on him is completely ridiculous from where I sit. The Dolphins took a shot on Willis becoming a franchise quarterback and the financial commitment of $45 million over two years is peanuts for the possibility of the best-case scenario. This was a slam-dunk good move from my viewpoint.

CAN'T MISS THE MARK ON MALIK

From Jason Kirkland:

Hey Alain, I understand, and agree with the premise of Sullivan and Haf signing Willis after having watched him for 2 years. However, if they're wrong, I think it's an indictment on their ability to evaluate QBs. Your thoughts?

Hey Jason, the point certainly has merit, but I would suggest only to a certain degree. My rationale is that guaranteeing Willis $45 million over two years wasn’t the same as going all in and setting the franchise back for years if it doesn’t pan out. That’s where I stand on this.

From Ed Helinski:

Of all the holidays, where does Father’s Day rank on your list?

Hey Ed, I’m big on family and being a father is the proudest accomplishment of my life, but I don’t necessarily view the holiday as something major (if that makes sense). At this stage of my life, it would be Christmas above anything else because of family gatherings and watching my kids enjoying their presents.

From Jon Russell:

Hey Alain, how much are Sullivan and Hafley tied to Willis as QB? I see Ewers outperforming Willis on some training sessions and then of course there is the Sorsby thing. Are they putting all their eggs in one basket or do you genuinely think they will put the best QB out there?

Hey Jon, Sullivan and Hafley make the $45 million commitment to Willis to turn around and give the starting job to Quinn Ewers or anybody else unless something drastic happens with Willis in terms of performance or injury. And this notion of Ewers outperforming Willis in the spring has been insanely overblown. So, yeah, I would suggest getting used to the idea that it will 99.9 percent be Willis at quarterback for the Dolphins in 2026.

From finsfan4life:

Given the potential for several college QB prospects to be considered as franchise QBs, how good a season does Willis need to have to prevent the team from spending its first-round pick on one of them?

This will not be determined by passing stats, running stats, won-loss record, anything other than Sullivan and Hafley having a level of confidence that Willis is the guy to lead (or least help) the franchise get back to contention up to and including a run at the Super Bowl one of these days.

From Mike Zwilling:

Poup's vacation destination?

Hey Mike, it’s going to be a staycation this summer for the Poup family … might be looking at those pictures of Norway, Italy and Japan quite a bit, though.

From Noel B One:

Been confused by some media members (not you) who have been so critical of the current Dolphins roster. Sully was left with cap hell and a limited talent pool. In reality, I don't see how Sully could have done much better at this point given his resources. What am I missing?...

Hey Noel, well, the argument could be made that Sullivan made a choice to move certain players to clear up future cap space at the cost of the 2026 roster. That includes moving on from Tua, Minkah, Waddle and Chubb, who the Dolphins could have kept if they had wanted to. That’s where the criticism would come from, though from my observations Sullivan has been way more praised than he’s been criticized.