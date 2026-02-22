2026 Combine Primer: Dolphins in Indy to Scout Talent

Miami Dolphins executives, coaches and scouts will be in Indianapolis this week for the scouting combine, where they will be talking to, watching and learning all about the top prospects for the 2026 NFL draft.

The Dolphins and the other teams in attendance will begin interviewing prospects Monday evening to kick off a full week that also will include on-field workouts and media sessions involving coaches and general managers.

New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley are scheduled to address the media at a podium at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 11;45 a.m. ET, respectively.

While only a small part of the scouting process, the combine will be particularly important for a team like the Dolphins, who are expected to have eight selections in the 2026 draft unless they wind up getting awarded a compensatory pick.

THE DOLPHINS' ROUND-BY-ROUND 2026 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — 11th overall

Round 2 — 43rd overall (11th in round)

Round 3 — 75th overall (11th in round)

87th overall (23rd in round), from Philadelphia

90th overall (26th in round), from Houston

Round 4 — 11th in round

Round 5 — 11th in round

Round 6 — None

Round 7 — 11th in round

Note: The exact overall position of picks beyond the fourth will be determined once the compensatory picks are awarded sometime in mid-March

DOLPHINS TRADES INVOLVING 2026 DRAFT PICKS

-- The Dolphins acquired the 87th overall pick in the third round from the Philadelphia Eagles in the November 2025 trade for LB Jaelan Phillips.

-- The Dolphins acquired the 90th overall pick from the Houston Texans in a 2025 draft-day trade when they gave Houston a fourth-round selection.

-- The Dolphins traded their sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in the 2025 trade for TE Darren Waller.

DOLPHINS FIRST-ROUND PICKS THE LAST 10 YEARS

2025 — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (13th overall)

2024 — OLB Chop Robinson, Penn State (22nd overall)

2023 — None

2022 — None

2021 — WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (6th overall); OLB Jaelan Phillips, Miami (18th overall)

2020 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (5th overall); T Austin Jackson, USC (5th overall); CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (30th overall)

2019 — DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson (13th overall)

2018 — DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (11th overall)

2017 — DE Charles Harris, Missouri (22nd overall)

2016 — T Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi (13th overall)

2026 COMBINE TELEVISION COVERAGE

Following is NFL Network's day-by-day combine coverage schedule:

Thursday, February 26

3:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Defensive Linemen & Linebackers – LIVE

Friday, February 27

3:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Backs & Tight Ends - LIVE

Saturday, February 28

1:00 PM ET – 2023 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Running Backs – LIVE

Sunday, March 1

1:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine – Offensive Linemen – LIVE

2026 COMBINE DAILY PLAYER SCHEDULE

Specialists, Defensive Line & Linebackers

Sunday - Early player arrivals

Monday - Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews

Tuesday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

Wednesday - Ortho exam, media interviews, kicking workout, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Thursday - Measurements, on-field workout

Friday - Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis

Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Monday - Early player arrivals

Tuesday - Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

Thursday - Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Friday - Measurements, kicking out, on-field workout

Saturday - Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis

Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers

Tuesday - Registration, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday - Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Thursday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews

Friday - Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

Saturday - Measurements, on-field workout

Sunday - Bench press, depart Indianapolis

Offensive Linemen

Wednesday - Registration, orientation, team interviews

Thursday - Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Friday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews

Saturday - Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

Sunday - Measurements, on-field workout

Monday - Bench press, depart Indianapolis