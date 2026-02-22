2026 Combine Primer: Dolphins in Indy to Scout Talent
Miami Dolphins executives, coaches and scouts will be in Indianapolis this week for the scouting combine, where they will be talking to, watching and learning all about the top prospects for the 2026 NFL draft.
The Dolphins and the other teams in attendance will begin interviewing prospects Monday evening to kick off a full week that also will include on-field workouts and media sessions involving coaches and general managers.
New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley are scheduled to address the media at a podium at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 11;45 a.m. ET, respectively.
While only a small part of the scouting process, the combine will be particularly important for a team like the Dolphins, who are expected to have eight selections in the 2026 draft unless they wind up getting awarded a compensatory pick.
THE DOLPHINS' ROUND-BY-ROUND 2026 DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 — 11th overall
Round 2 — 43rd overall (11th in round)
Round 3 — 75th overall (11th in round)
87th overall (23rd in round), from Philadelphia
90th overall (26th in round), from Houston
Round 4 — 11th in round
Round 5 — 11th in round
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 11th in round
Note: The exact overall position of picks beyond the fourth will be determined once the compensatory picks are awarded sometime in mid-March
DOLPHINS TRADES INVOLVING 2026 DRAFT PICKS
-- The Dolphins acquired the 87th overall pick in the third round from the Philadelphia Eagles in the November 2025 trade for LB Jaelan Phillips.
-- The Dolphins acquired the 90th overall pick from the Houston Texans in a 2025 draft-day trade when they gave Houston a fourth-round selection.
-- The Dolphins traded their sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in the 2025 trade for TE Darren Waller.
DOLPHINS FIRST-ROUND PICKS THE LAST 10 YEARS
2025 — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (13th overall)
2024 — OLB Chop Robinson, Penn State (22nd overall)
2023 — None
2022 — None
2021 — WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (6th overall); OLB Jaelan Phillips, Miami (18th overall)
2020 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (5th overall); T Austin Jackson, USC (5th overall); CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (30th overall)
2019 — DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson (13th overall)
2018 — DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (11th overall)
2017 — DE Charles Harris, Missouri (22nd overall)
2016 — T Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi (13th overall)
2026 COMBINE TELEVISION COVERAGE
Following is NFL Network's day-by-day combine coverage schedule:
Thursday, February 26
3:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Defensive Linemen & Linebackers – LIVE
Friday, February 27
3:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Backs & Tight Ends - LIVE
Saturday, February 28
1:00 PM ET – 2023 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Running Backs – LIVE
Sunday, March 1
1:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine – Offensive Linemen – LIVE
2026 COMBINE DAILY PLAYER SCHEDULE
Specialists, Defensive Line & Linebackers
Sunday - Early player arrivals
Monday - Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews
Tuesday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews
Wednesday - Ortho exam, media interviews, kicking workout, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Thursday - Measurements, on-field workout
Friday - Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis
Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
Monday - Early player arrivals
Tuesday - Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews
Wednesday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews
Thursday - Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Friday - Measurements, kicking out, on-field workout
Saturday - Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis
Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers
Tuesday - Registration, orientation, team interviews
Wednesday - Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Thursday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews
Friday - Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
Saturday - Measurements, on-field workout
Sunday - Bench press, depart Indianapolis
Offensive Linemen
Wednesday - Registration, orientation, team interviews
Thursday - Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Friday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews
Saturday - Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
Sunday - Measurements, on-field workout
Monday - Bench press, depart Indianapolis
