Could Dolphins Benefit from Division Dysfunction?

There wasn't any news coming out of the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, but it was a busy day around the AFC East.

But even while doing nothing, it just might be that the Dolphins' outlook got better because of what happened specifically with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

There was news out of New England, but it didn't have much to do with the team headed to the Super Bowl but rather the shocking report that Bill Belichick fell short of the required 40 (out of 50) to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2026.

Belichick not getting in immediately after coaching the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles is outrageous at best, borderline criminal at worst, even with the Spygate incident that cost New England a first-round pick between those six Super Bowl titles.

The late, great Don Shula might have improved of Belichick having to wait a year because he wasn't shy about voicing his disdain for anyone abusing the rules.

Fellow Hall of Famer and former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson had a very strong take on social media: "I would like to know the names of the a--holes who did not vote for him..they are too cowardly to identify themselves…"

What happened in Buffalo and New York was more significant, though, in terms of future results.

GLENN GOING ROUGHSHOD OVER STAFF

The Jets' news involved reports of head coach Aaron Glenn firing offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand to go along with the previous firing of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

This isn't exactly confidence-inspiring for the Jets and their fans after the team went 3-14 in Glenn's first season and lost each of their final five games by at least 23 points.

The Jets have the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but they won't be able to land a franchise quarterback at that spot because there's only one such prospect coming out and that's Fernando Mendoza, who's almost a lock to go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets continue their interviews for a new defensive coordinator, and they spoke with Dolphins pass game coordinator/secondary coach Brian Duker on Wednesday. The Jets earlier interviewed Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo before he reportedly agreed to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive backs coach.

THE BILLS' BIG DECISION

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills made the surprising decision to promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to replace Sean McDermott as head coach.

The surprise comes from the fact that owner Terry Pegula suggest in his very bizarre press conference earlier this week that the Bills needed something difference to get over the hump after a series of frustrating playoff losses, and Brady kind of represents more of the same.

And it's also a fact that the Buffalo offense came up short on its final drive in each of the team's last three playoff losses — against Kansas City in both 2023 and 2024 and against Denver 10 days ago.

Brady, who was hired after GM Brandon Beane was promoted to director of football operations, was among nine candidates the Bills interviewed, a list that included Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, though no candidate was brought back for a second interview.

As Tim Graham of The Athletic wrote: "Bills owner Terry Pegula is happy enough with his operation that he’s handing out plum promotions — except to the man many credit with establishing Buffalo’s culture after a 17-year playoff drought. That man got fired."

At this point, it's fair to think the Bills are just as likely, if not more, to take a step back with Brady as their new head than they are to finally get over the hump in the AFC playoffs.

And amid that dysfunction and all the changes around the AFC East, New England is back in the Super Bowl and the question is whether the Patriots are about to start another run like the one they enjoyed with Tom Brady.

