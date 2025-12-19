Dolphins Friday Mailbag: What Does a Good Start for Ewers Look Like?

Part 1 of a pre-Bengals game/post-QB change Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Mark:

Depite of having a bad year, is there a chance Tua is back next year if there's a HC change, or did he "burn too many bridges" with teammates/staff where it would divide the locker room if he stays under any situation? Thank you.

Hey Mark, I’ll begin by saying that, yes, there is a chance that Tua could be back in 2026, though I get the sense it’s more likely than not that he’s gone. And I don’t believe there’s any issue of “burning bridges.” This is just performance-based and how the current Tua just limits what you can do offensively. When the passing game is in full rhythm with perfect timing, then Tua is fine, but he doesn’t offer much at all beyond the quick accurate passing and this has been going on for too long now.

From Jorge boyd:

Hi Alain, do you feel like the Dolphins fight have gone out and they are playing Ewers to lose the final 3 games or are they trying to find ways to win although injuries to the team may be a factor, at least in Cincinnati game and maybe more?

Hey Jorge, the Dolphins absolutely are still trying to win games down the stretch and if you don’t want to believe Mike McDaniel’s explanation that he thinks Ewers gives the team the best chance to win those three games, then maybe you can buy the idea that the Dolphins want to see what they have in Ewers. As for injuries, the Dolphins are in better shape than most teams right now, so I’d really love for that excuse to go away.

From That’s Fintastic:

Alain, when the offense looks even worse with Ewers, does this apply pressure on McDaniel for his atrocious pass offense schemes and play calls? Or will screen passes that go for -1 yard be acceptable now?

How about we revisit that question after the fact if your prediction comes through. Bottom line, can the passing game look much worse than it’s looked over the past month?

From TheVikingSaint:

Will Miami get plays off with more than 3 seconds on the clock? Will Miami be able to run a 2-minute offense? Will we have over 1.5 delay of game penalties with Ewers?

All legitimate questions, and I’m guessing that Mike McDaniel feels confident he’ll get positive answers with all three.

From Firalstar:

What does a good start look like for Ewers? Hit the throws Tua was missing?

That would be a good start for sure. Then maybe he can push the ball down the field a bit more than Tua did and then maybe he can be better at avoiding pass rushers and picking up first downs while scrambling.

From Richard Indelicato:

Delay of game penalties, not so special teams play, abandoning the run game, screen passes that go nowhere, could go on, McDaniel needs to realize he's a major problem too, right or wrong?

Hey Richard, assuming we buy all of your complaints, it’s still not about McDaniel realizing he’s a major problem, it would be about owner Stephen Ross recognizing that and making the move that needs to be made. But we also need to be fair and give McDaniel his props for keeping the team together after a bad start for a second consecutive season and for some run game concepts that had national analysts admiring his work.

From Bob Curvelo:

Hi Alain, have you heard anything about Miami doing a clean sweep of the coaching staff and starting over new with GM and HC?

Hey Bob, no, there have been no rumblings to that effect. On the contrary, the feeling right now is it’s more likely that McDaniel will be back than there will be a clean sweep, as you put it.

From Road to middle of the pack:

If the Dolphins lose the next 3 games, is McDaniel gone?

I’m thinking that if the Dolphins lose the next three games in ugly fashion to wrap up an 6-11 season, it would be hard for Stephen Ross to justify bringing McDaniel back. But I still maintain my belief that it would take a lot for Ross to move on and make a coaching change.

From Rick Exposito:

Alain, now that the season is lost, when do they shut down Achane?

Hey Rick, they will shut down De’Von Achane if/when there’s an injury that prevents him from playing or puts him in harm’s way. The dude is having a big season and he’ll want to keep it going, and the Dolphins have no real reason to shut him down as they continue to try to win games.

From Dan Ford:

Given that Quinn Ewers has not taken any meaningful reps since the Cleveland game, wouldn’t that suggest that the QB change is more due to Tua’s demise than Ewers’ progression/development?

Hey Dan, there is absolutely zero question that the quarterback change is about Tua’s regression, with maybe a small factor being that the Dolphins want to see what Ewers can do in a starting situation. The latter is something that Mike McDaniel never would say publicly while he’s telling the media the team is trying to win the final three games like always even though the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

From Festering Aluminum Monkey…:

How about why did Ewers leapfrog Wilson and why are you all so confident Wilson will not return next year as a bridge at the very least? Has he not improved has he practiced badly? What’s the inside scoop? Thanks

The idea of Ewers leapfrogging Wilson by going from number 3 to number 2 can be explained by the idea that a veteran quarterback would be better equipped to handle an emergency situation like replacing the starter mid-game than a rookie without meaningful reps during the week. That situation changes when it comes to starting because now Ewers is getting all the first-team reps. The reason we (the media) are confident that Wilson will not be back is his contract runs out after this season (he’s got a void year, but still the same) and if there was a thought to bring him back, then he would be the one getting the start against the Bengals, not Ewers, who definitely will be back regardless because he’s on his rookie contract.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

Is the 2026 NFL season for Miami already doomed before the sun sets on the 2025 season? If it is not, what would have to happen for Miami to make the playoffs next season?

Hey Dana, no, the 2026 season isn’t doomed for the Dolphins, even though it might feel that way this year. Let’s not forget that this team is 5-2 since its horrific 1-6 start, and that 1-6 start included four losses that could have been wins with just one play here or there. The quickest and most common way to a quick turnaround is with a new coach and/or a new quarterback, and maybe that’s in the cards for Miami after this season. But we’ve seen way too many quick turnarounds around the NFL through the years to think that 2026 already is doomed for the Dolphins.

