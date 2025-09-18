Dolphins Make Practice Squad Elevations
The Miami Dolphins apparently are content sticking with two tight ends on their game-day roster. Or maybe they felt that safety was a bigger need for the Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
With Darren Waller out for the third time in three games, the Dolphins again declined to elevate either Greg Dulchich or Hayden Rucci from the practice squad and will stick with Julian Hill and Tanner Conner for the game against the Bills.
The Dolphins' two elevations this week involved safety Jordan Colbert along with kicker Riley Patterson.
This was the third elevation for Patterson, which means it will be his last game with the Dolphins unless they sign him to the active roster. Patterson, of course, has been filling in for veteran Jason Sanders, who is on IR and eligible to return for the Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said this week the team would decide after this Buffalo game how to handle the kicker position, specifically whether to sign Patterson to the active roster or cut him loose and sign somebody for the practice squad to elevate for games until Sanders returns.
As for Colbert, his addition to the game-day roster comes in the aftermath of veteran Ifeatu Melifonwu being ruled out because of a calf injury.
The Dolphins still had four other safeties on the roster, including starter Minkah Fitzpatrick and special teams core player Elijah Campbell, along with Ashtyn Davis and rookie fifthr-round pick Dante Trader Jr.
This game marks the first time this year that veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. wasn't elevated from the practice squad, a clear indication that second-year player Jaylen Wright will be making his season debut after missing the first two games with a knee injury.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
Week 1 at Indianapolis — K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)
Week 2 vs. New England — K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)
Week 3 at Buffalo — K Riley Patterson (3rd), S Jordan Colbert (1st)