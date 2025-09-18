All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Practice Squad Elevations

The Miami Dolphins elevated two players for their Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Colbert (34) runs with the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Colbert (34) runs with the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins apparently are content sticking with two tight ends on their game-day roster. Or maybe they felt that safety was a bigger need for the Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

With Darren Waller out for the third time in three games, the Dolphins again declined to elevate either Greg Dulchich or Hayden Rucci from the practice squad and will stick with Julian Hill and Tanner Conner for the game against the Bills.

The Dolphins' two elevations this week involved safety Jordan Colbert along with kicker Riley Patterson.

This was the third elevation for Patterson, which means it will be his last game with the Dolphins unless they sign him to the active roster. Patterson, of course, has been filling in for veteran Jason Sanders, who is on IR and eligible to return for the Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said this week the team would decide after this Buffalo game how to handle the kicker position, specifically whether to sign Patterson to the active roster or cut him loose and sign somebody for the practice squad to elevate for games until Sanders returns.

As for Colbert, his addition to the game-day roster comes in the aftermath of veteran Ifeatu Melifonwu being ruled out because of a calf injury.

The Dolphins still had four other safeties on the roster, including starter Minkah Fitzpatrick and special teams core player Elijah Campbell, along with Ashtyn Davis and rookie fifthr-round pick Dante Trader Jr.

This game marks the first time this year that veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. wasn't elevated from the practice squad, a clear indication that second-year player Jaylen Wright will be making his season debut after missing the first two games with a knee injury.

THE DOLPHINS' 2025 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 at Indianapolis — K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)

Week 2 vs. New England — K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)

Week 3 at Buffalo — K Riley Patterson (3rd), S Jordan Colbert (1st)

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

