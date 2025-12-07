Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Can the Offense Do More Than Just Run?

Part 2 of the pre-Jets rematch Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Damian from Pittsburgh:

Mr. P, hope this finds you well, and having enjoyed a restful holiday. As always, thanks for the work you put in, keeping us all informed. What are your thoughts on the team's slow starts to seasons? A pattern seems to have emerged around here. And on one hand, it's great to be playing your "best ball" in the second half of the season. But opening the season DOA is probably gonna sink two seasons in a row. Thoughts? Bonus Question.... Looking at the remaining schedule, I think 8-9 is a very strong possibility. That would be, quintessentially, status quo. What do you think Ross does?

Hey Damian, here’s the thing, the Dolphins didn’t start slowly in Mike McDaniel’s first two seasons. On the contrary, they started 3-0 in both 2022 and 2023. And the slow starts of the past two seasons were different because the injury to Tua in Week 2 last year and the lack of a dependable backup quarterback was the biggest problem, whereas this year it was more about simply not performing at crunch time more than anything along with depending on a lot of young players (way more so than usual for this team). As for the Ross question, I’ve been pretty consistent that McDaniel very well could be back in 2026, even if the team finishes 8-9 because it would be status quo in terms of record but not status quo because Chris Grier no longer is the GM.

From Jorge boyd:

Hi Alain do you think the Dolphins can keep up with their winning formula of running the ball and stopping the run. Tua doesn't seem to be having a good year and he is not any good in cold games and I hear the Jets are very good running the ball.

Hey Jorge, we can’t talk in absolutes, meaning the Dolphins will have more games where they run the ball well and stop the run, but it’s not realistic to expect that every single game and there will come a time where Tua needs to raise a game, which he’s done many times before, even this season. Likewise, the Jets have had some success running the ball, but that doesn’t mean they will against the Dolphins on this day.

From Mason:

Alain, good morning! I jumped off the Miami Dolphins bandwagon weeks ago. The only reason I keep watching is #28; this guy is special. Which positions on the team do you think are on the right track to be excited about moving forward?

Hey Mason, that’s a good question, and I’d say the Dolphins are on the right track at defensive tackle, certainly at left tackle, they’re in good shape at inside linebacker and center and I do see promise in both Dante Trader Jr. and Jason Marshall Jr. in the secondary.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain ! Always appreciate the mailbag questions & excellent written on miamidolphinsonSI.COM work AND both All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts. A couple of questions: When it becomes the inevitable reality that teams just concentrate on stopping the run game & make Tua beat them & we know he can't, what then? He just moves like a much older QB playing longer than he should. Lastly, if Tua decides to retire ( unlikely I know) sure cap hit carries to 2026 but what about 2027?

Hey Dave, first off, thanks as always. Let me answer in reverse order, in the (as you said) highly unlikely event that Tua decided to retire, the Dolphins would have the option of how to process it, either putting him on the retired list before or after June 1 to absorb the cap hit over one or two years. It’s what happened with Terron Armstead this year, and if you recall the Dolphins waited until June to make it official. Opposing defenses can’t totally sell out against the run because Jaylen Waddle can beat single coverage over the top and Darren Waller also can make plays downfield. That said, I would expect we could see more loaded boxes in upcoming weeks the more success the Dolphins have running the ball.

From Olive Grove Jon:

Hey Alain, is the feeling that any new GM will have to retain Mike McDaniel and, if so, is that likely to put off any candidates? Why can’t the Fins ever clean house? Perhaps a reflection on Ross’ dislike of the hiring process?

Hey OGJ, we’re still not quite there in terms of what the 2026 power structure will be, but, yes, being told to keep the head coach isn’t necessarily a drawing card for a GM candidate. It also could be that Ross decides to not only keep McDaniel but make Champ Kelly the permanent GM in a one-year, prove-it scenario. And, yes, Ross is a bit averse to make sweeping changes. It’s why he tends to keep folks longer than logic suggests.

From Delish007:

With Tua abomination degradation cap hell situation & the clear emergence of Drake Maye, plus our ‘Daddy’ in Buff- name another point in Dolphins history more daunting and gloomy than right now after just finishing Brady era. I’ll hang up and listen.

Hmm, yeah, it doesn’t look great on the horizon right now, does it? Because the Dolphins had Shula through the 1970s, ‘80s and first half of the ‘90s, plus Marino, it always felt the Dolphins were competitive. I would say, though, that things actually might have looked gloomier in December 2007 when the Dolphins were in the midst of a 1-15 season and New England was in the process of going through a perfect regular season with Tom Brady heading into his prime.

From Toby Marmorino:

Hey Alain, after speaking to a friend of mine who is an orthopedic surgeon, he said it is pretty obvious that something is going on with Tua's lower half of his body. He said that he cannot generate enough on his throws unless everything is perfectly aligned. My question to you is, what would the ramifications be to Tua's contract as far as guaranteed money, cap hit, dead money, etc,. if he were to fail a physical in the offseason? Maybe that's a way to get out of his contract. Thanks and keep up the good work.

Hey Toby, interesting take from your friend, which matches with what my eyes have told me in terms of the velocity not being there unless Tua’s feet are totally set. While I don’t know all the details of Tua’s contract, there’s no easy way to “get out of it” because of injury guarantees and also still having to detail with the prorated portion of his signing bonus.

From Marcus Zahn:

If Brewer can’t go and Brunskill has to play C, would Borom be able to play the 6th OL role ?

Hey Marcus, I don’t see why he couldn’t, but it also depends on whether they’re practiced him at that tight end spot during the week.

From Cynthia Hill:

If you are the Jets DC, do you stack the line to stop Achane? Our passing game is terrible.

Hey Cynthia, don’t know about “stacking the line,” because if Achane gets through that first wall, then he’s gone. But, yeah, I could see the Jets maybe stacking the box a little.

From Harry:

If Ross retains McDaniel, can we stop with the narrative that Ross is a good owner and wants to win? He would be making the same mistake for at least the 5th time and he isn’t learning from them because he doesn’t want to.

Hey Harry, all the comments about Ross is that he’s a good owner in the sense that he doesn’t hesitate to spend money and stays out of the way. I think everybody in the media realizes he has shortcomings because he’s the one common factor in the franchise coming up short since he became owner.

From Adnas:

Outside the box, but if the Titans get the #1 pick and love Mendoza is there any chance the Dolphins take a shot at Cam Ward?

Why would the Titans trade Ward after already giving him the big signing bonus, which would accelerate on their cap unless they get a ridiculous offer from another team? Just don’t see the Titans moving on, particularly since my eyes tell me Ward has a higher NFL ceiling than Mendoza.

From Colin Crabb:

Hi Alain, can Biggers overtake Grant in the future as he has made some plays in limited snaps. Also, would you draft another WR early to complement Waddle. Thanks for all your work.

Hey Colin, way too early to make that suggestion about Biggers over Grant, though I’m not going to say it’s impossible. I still would call it highly unlikely, though. And, yes, another WR should be an option early in the draft depending on which prospect will be on the board when the Dolphins pick.

From Teej:

If memory serves, you noted a week or so ago that there were alternatives to Brunskill as the add'l lineman in the jumbo package. Who might we see replacing him if he has to move to center for an injured Brewer? Also, did the Phins not practicing in the bubble at low temp to prep for the cold?

Hey Teej, no, the Dolphins didn’t practice in the bubble this week. It’s going to be in the 40s at MetLife Stadium today, not a huge deal. I could see Borom used in the Brunskill role if the latter has to play center or the Dolphins simply will shelve it for one week if Brewer wind up being inactive.

