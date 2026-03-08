Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: What's the Starting Point in Free Agency?

Part 2 of the pre-free agency weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Miami Dolphins & Real Madrid PTY:

Three free agents you would love to see on the Dolphins roster. Greetings, and I really respect your work!

Why, thank you for that. I’ll leave out the free agents who are not realistic because of the Dolphins’ financial situation and the fact they’re not likely to contend in 2026 (which would keep some free agents away). I think Green Bay edge defender Kingsley Enagbare would be a solid acquisition, as would Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen if his market doesn’t go crazy, and then I would throw in Washington guard Chris Paul for a family reunion.

From Colin Crabb:

Hi Alain, the Packers have drafted multiple pass rushers without a standout one. They had to trade for Parsons to get one. Faulk looks like their type of pick unfortunately. Are there any players you would be opposed to in the first round? Cheers.

Hey Colin, you sure sound like you would be opposed to Keldric Faulk, amirite? Having yet to dive into prospect study, my answer would be determined by positional value and I’m queasy (yes, I used that word) about the idea of Kenyon Sadiq at number 11 no matter how great a tight end prospect he might be. I’m generally also opposed to guard-only prospect in the first half of the first round, but I don’t know that there’s that guy out there this year. I’ll give you one last name and that’s Ty Simpson because I just don’t see franchise quarterback there and the Dolphins can’t afford a miss at that position.

From Ed Helinski:

Where do the Dolphins begin with free agency?

Hey Ed, as always, I think it starts with re-signing those free agents you do want to bring back, and for me that would be tight end Greg Dulcich and maybe even tackle Larry Borom. I wouldn’t be opposed to either cornerback also being retained, but don’t know what kind of market there will be for Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones.

From Jeff:

Hey Alain, karma. That's why Tua needs to be given the chance to succeed elsewhere at all costs. He shouldn't have played that game in Cincinnati due to the concussion the week prior. I think we've had enough issues since we couldn't get Marino a ring and the football gods have not been kind to this team/fan base. In other news, the dolphins are at ~152m/300m in dead cap for 2026 if we include Tua and Chubb as post 6/1 cuts. I am mystified by the logic from the GM mentioning Chubb being released and removing any trade value immediately. What is your perspective on this? Don't trade blocks exist? Was this a ridiculous negotiating tactic? I appreciate everything you do for us. Keep up the phenomenal work even when it's not easy.

Hey Jeff, first off, the Dolphins never “announced” that Chubb was getting released, they just informed him of their intention. And the other thing to consider is that Chubb’s contract was problematic not just for the Dolphins but for every team, so the idea that they could have worked out a trade if they had wanted to is a stretch. The other issue is the Dolphins will save $20 million against the cap on June 2 with the June 1 release, whereas a trade now would save only $7 million. The savings with a post-June 1 trade would be the same $20 million, but no team is making a trade for an older player with a big injury history in June.

From Jeff Kline:

The Dolphins will have little money but still have to fill holes. Are there any cheap free agents that you would be targeting to fill a need?

Hey Jeff, the Dolphins have holes just about everywhere on their roster if we’re going to be honest about it. I mentioned three players who’d go for earlier in this article, but that’s not going to be nearly sufficient. I would add the idea of Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback makes some sense or even Geno Smith to compete with Quinn Ewers (with an eye toward 2027).

From Tamer Fadaly:

If Miami is cap-compliant by the deadline, can they theoretically exceed the cap after the deadline? Assuming next cycle more dead money on the books is projected to be reduced/eliminated.

Hey Tamer, no, teams have to be compliant with their top 51 cap hits every day until the cuts to 53 when every player on the roster then counts and teams have to remain compliant through the end of the season.

From JR Sports:

What veteran players would come to Miami for less money so they can start? … What vet minimum contract guys can actually move the needle for this team?

Answering in theory, very, very few players will make being a starter their top priority because it’s usually about either money or a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. As for player on vet minimum contracts, they’re getting those for a reason. The exception to that rule are players who got released and will be making big money from their previous team, such as Kyler Murray and perhaps Tua Tagovailoa at some point this offseason.

From Mark Malbeck:

I’m not a Tua fan, but I think we should keep him as our veteran QB unless we get a reasonable trade deal. Cut him in 2027. Was his poor play because we had a terrible O-line and he was worried about getting hurt? I mean, he was told not to take unnecessary hits.

Hey Mark, no, I don’t think Tua’s poor play was all about the offensive line or avoid risk too much. Tua is a quarterback who will be effective if things are ideal (or close) around him, but his limitations will get exposed otherwise. And, no, I don’t agree with the idea of keeping him as I outlined in a previous column.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

When the curtain goes down on the 2026 season, what would define success and what would define failure for our beloved Dolphins?

Hey Dana, this has come up before and my answer remains that the 2026 season should be about establishing a foundation with a good young nucleus and a culture (even though I don’t like that word) above and beyond the final record. It means conversely that a bad season would be one where no young players emerge, it’s the same old Dolphins and there’s little hope that things will be better in 2027.

From Craig M:

Why have they not announced they are releasing Tua yet? I realize the new season doesn’t start until Wednesday but why are they torturing us? Do you think there is ANY chance of a trade or they just won’t be rushed and Wednesday is their deadline?

The Dolphins announce their roster moves when they’re processed with the NFL, and no post-June 1 release can processed before the start of the new league year Wednesday. That’s assuming they’ve already decided to do that with Tua. There’s also frankly no reason to rush to make any move with Tua to keep the hope of a trade alive, though that possibility would require the Dolphins throwing in sweeteners into any deal, whether it be draft picks or paying some of the salary.