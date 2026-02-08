Evaluating the Potential Tua Trade Partners

While the idea of the Miami Dolphins moving on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason might not be an accepted fact by all, what should be indisputable is the fact that if that were to happen, trading him would be much more ideal than releasing him.

That's been indicated in recent media reports, both national and local, as the team's preference and, really, why wouldn't it be?

While they very well, if not likely, have to pay off some of Tua's salary to entice a team coming off a quarterback with durability concerns coming off a disappointing and troubling season, it still would be preferable to releasing him and carry a cap number of either $67 million or $99 million (the first is with a post-June designation) for him not to be on the roster anymore.

The big question, of course, remains which team might be willing to trade for Tua, whose resume does include leading the NFL in passer rating in 2022, in passing yards in 2023 and in completion percentage in 2024 but is lacking in big performances against quality opponents or late in the season.

The Dolphins' quest to move Tagovailoa if that's what they choose to do — and they remain noncommittal beyond saying they want a quarterback competition — will be helped by the fact there shouldn't be that many front-line quarterbacks available this offseason.

The list of impending free agents includes Malik Willis, Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo and Gardner Minshew, among others.

Among those who could be traded or released include, besides Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins.

But then came a report Sunday morning that won't help the Dolphins, that of former Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints starter Derek Carr possibility being interested in making a comeback after being out of the NFL last season.

So what teams stand out as potential trade partners for the Dolphins?

The factors involved likely a team looking for a starter or high-end backup and a team that plays in a dome or in a warm-weather city because Tagovailoa's arm strength doesn't make him an ideal fit for a team like, say, the New York Jets. We wouldn't necessarily eliminate that idea, but just say it's not as good a fit as others.

RANKING THE POTENTIAL TUA TRADE PARTNERS

Arizona Cardinals — The Cardinals finished last season with Tua's former backup, Jacoby Brissett, at quarterback after Kyler Murray was placed on injured reserve and the overwhelming sentiment is the Cardinals will be moving on from the former first overall pick. Arizona has a new head coach in Mike LaFleur, who's part of the Shanahan tree, which brought Mike McDaniel to Miami four years ago, so there should be a schematic fit there.

Indianapolis Colts — The Colts ended last season with Philip Rivers at quarterback after their tremendous start turned into an epic crash after Jones went down with an Achilles injury. There's a feeling the Colts will look to re-sign Jones, but there could be a question as to exactly when he'll be ready to play. Tagovailoa could make sense as the early-season starter.

Atlanta Falcons — With Cousins on the way out, the Falcons need a second quarterback to either complement or challenge 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who's battled inconsistency and injuries in his first two. seasons.

Minnesota Vikings — The Vikings went with veteran Carson Wentz as the backup to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy last season and the offense wound up keeping Minnesota out of the playoffs. There's a school of thought the Vikings might make a push to bring back Cousins after he's released by Atlanta, which is the expectation after he restructured his contract to facilitate just that.

Pittsburgh Steelers — Mike McCarthy has taken over as head coach, so the idea of the Steelers bringing back Rodgers for another year certainly makes sense. But if they choose to go in a different direction, perhaps they'd want a more proven quarterback than what they currently have on the roster — Mason Rudolph, 2025 rookie Will Howard, Skylar Thompson.

New York Jets — Heading into Aaron Glenn's second season, the Jets have a new offensive coordinator with Frank Reich but no real answer at quarterback after using Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook in 2025. It's difficult to envision the Jets bringing in Tua to deal with those tough winds at MetLife Stadium, but you never know.

Cleveland Browns — This is a long shot because of the weather and the fact the Browns already have a couple of young quarterbacks on the roster they likely want to see develop with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, along with the possibility of Deshaun Watson returning. Then again, these are the Browns, so trying to predict what they'll do always is tricky.

