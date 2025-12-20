Terron Armstead's Strong Comments About the Tua Benching

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s decision to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may impact much more than the final three games of the 2025 regular season.

Former Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, who spent three years blocking for Tagovailoa before retiring at the end of last season, recorded an emergency Friday morning episode of his podcast, “The Set With T. Stead,” to share his unique perspective on the franchise-altering move.

“I understand the frustrations from McDaniel and from the Miami Dolphins organization,” Armstead said. “The frustrations from Tua himself with his performances compared to what we've seen from him in the past. The move to bench Tua following the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers isn't surprising to me. It's unfortunate.

“It's disappointing that it has come to this point, but knowing Tua personally, knowing the competitor and worker that he is, knowing how much he loves and cares for the game and for his teammates. For it to get to this point, it hurts. It hurts to see. This is not something I would have ever predicted to have happened in this 2025 season.”

Miami reached the playoffs back-to-back seasons after Armstead arrived as a free agent in the 2022 offseason. While the Dolphins finished short of the ultimate goal of winning a playoff game, Tagovailoa led the league in passer rating in 2022, passing yards in 2023, and completion percentage in 2024.

This season, Tagovailoa currently ranks 17th in passing yards and 23rd in passer rating, but also leads the league with 15 interceptions through 14 games.

“It's puzzling because we've seen Tua play at a really high level,” Armstead said. “We've seen him [have a] 100 quarterback rating. We've seen him lead the league in passing yards. We've seen him run the No. 1 offense in the NFL. And this year, in his totality, was a bad year. We've all had bad years, years that didn't align with others. Me, 2021 was my down year.

“He's not the fastest, he's not the biggest, he's not the most agile quarterback. We know that, but in those three areas, decision-making, precision, accuracy, that's where you can line him up against anybody on planet Earth. Those three areas have not been his strength consistently this year. We've seen some timing and precision, and we've seen him make decisions that put the ball in jeopardy, put the team in jeopardy, and ultimately led to this decision from Mike McDaniel.”

While Armstead said he understood why McDaniel benched Tagovailoa, he doesn’t believe the 28-15 loss in Pittsburgh was his final start for the Dolphins.

Tua’s Team in 2026?

Tagovailoa’s lack of success, combined with the decision to start rookie Quinn Ewers, could be a signal that the franchise is planning to move on from the quarterback after six seasons.

But Armstead believes Tagovailoa will remain the starter in 2026.

“So for me, how I see this situation is Quinn Ewers is coming in as a starting quarterback because he is the unknown on the roster — he's the one we haven't seen,” Armstead said. “Quinn is going out here these last three games to see what he has for the Dolphins. Can he be that security blanket in the quarterback room as the backup, or a guy that can compete for a starting job in the future?

“This is not an audition for the starting job. Week one kickoff next year, Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback.”

Armstead mentioned that he hasn’t talked to Tagovailoa much this season, but added some more detail to his perspective on X: “Starting QBs aren’t falling from the sky, and you have to consider the financial implications!”

I hear you bro, but it’s much more complex than that! Starting QBs aren’t falling from the sky, and you have to consider the financial implications! — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) December 19, 2025

Tagovailoa is on the books for $54 million next season, and cutting him would result in a salary cap hit of $99.2 million. However, the Dolphins can push roughly $32 million of that to 2027 if they designate Tagovailoa as a post-June 1 cut.

“He's going through it, man. It's a mental battle right now,” Armstead said. “Nobody wants to be benched, ever. It's been tough to watch at times because I'm not understanding the issue or the reason. I know a lot goes into an NFL season. I know a lot goes into running that Miami Dolphins offense.

“It's motion, it's movements, it's guys lining up in different spots, and you start to lose some of your key pieces, you've got new guys lining up in different spots. There's a lot on the plate, but there are no excuses. I'm not making any. He wouldn't want me to make any. These are just facts. And we've seen him handle the entire operation. So no excuse. I'm just giving more insight into how much goes into playing that quarterback spot in the Miami Dolphins offense.”

Armstead said that changes are required in the Dolphins organization, and they already started by parting with General Manager Chris Grier earlier this season. While Tagovailoa has struggled, Armstead expects him to be engaged over the final three weeks before turning the page to 2026.

“I think it's time, it's time for that change to be made so Tua can get back to form, get back to himself,” Armstead said. “And what I want to see from him over these next three weeks, I want to see somebody that's super locked in, not sulking, not coping. I want to see Tua showing up to work, being intentional, being a leader, being a captain. Get Quinn Ewers everything he needs to go out there and be successful.

“I want to see him show up with intention every day as a leader, like he's going to play on Sunday, every single day. That's the mindset every time you walk in the building. That's the standard. I'm sure we'll talk at some point. I want to have a chance to pick his brain and then listen to my brother and see what's going on, definitely praying for his mental and his strength with all those things, but those are my thoughts.”

Tyreek’s Two Cents

Benching the starting quarterback less than two years after agreeing to a four-year, $212 million contract extension isn’t a great moment for the franchise, but that didn’t stop Tyreek Hill from sharing his thoughts shortly after the announcement.

Jokingly, Hill wrote on social media that the situation was Armstead’s fault because he wanted to retire and start podcasting.

“That's hilarious, but that's Reek,” Armstead said. “He was just having fun making light of the situation. I know my role and the impact that I have. I know the value that I have, and I bring to a locker room and to a team, but I'm not the reason for anything this season.

“Every guy on that roster, they go out there, they do their job to the best of their ability at the highest level in the world of sports. So not because of me, but Reek, I appreciate the shout out!”

