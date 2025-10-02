Why Cam Smith Was Canned ... and the Sordid Second-Round History
Former Miami Dolphins second-round pick Cam Smith cleared waivers Wednesday, which means he's now eligible to sign with any team in the NFL if he can find one interested in his services.
The Dolphins waived Smith off the non-football illness list this week, and head coach Mike McDaniel said there were no plans to bring him back to the practice squad.
McDaniel then explained what went wrong with the cornerback from the University of South Carolina during his time with Miami, and as has been clear from the start it had more to do with intangibles than athletic ability.
"Realistically it was just the best thing for the Dolphins and I think it’s also the best thing for Cam (Smith), so unfortunate, you don’t see it going out that way, but we also live in a team sport and we’ve got to do what’s best for the team," McDaniel said. "I think hopefully it’s the bedrock of what his future holds. I wish him the best, but it didn’t play out the way you see it when you invest like that in a player. But that that's part of the league and the process you and you’ve got to do what's best for the team.”
McDaniel then pointed to NFL players all having talent and needing to do the right things and go the extra mile to enjoy some success.
“I think that what you said is absolutely true and a lesson for all players is the line at the NFL," McDaniel said. "Everybody in the NFL has talent and I think without a doubt, we pushed forward all efforts and it didn't work out. So maybe that's a lesson he learns from it, I don't know, but what you said is an absolute for sure in this league.”
THE SAD SECOND-ROUND STORY
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Smith became just the latest example of a failed second-round pick.
And, yes, it's absolutely one of the reasons the Dolphins have their excruciating playoff victory drought.
When they took Smith with the 51st overall pick in 2023, the Dolphins passed up the chance to take OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, who had four sacks for the Chargers against the Giants last Sunday; fellow cornerback Tyrique Stevenson; Buffalo Bills starting guard O'Cyrus Torrence; or Green Bay Packers starting tight end Tucker Kraft, who is emerging as one of the top players at the position.
But this is but one example of the Dolphins' second-round failures of the past 10-15 years.
The list of recent second-round picks since 2010 who didn't pan out would include Liam Eichenberg in 2021, Raekwon McMillan in 2017, Jamar Taylor in 2013, Jonathan Martin in 2012 and Daniel Thomas in 2011.
The Dolphins also got minimal contributions from Jordan Phillips (2015) and Raekwon Davis (2020), and Jevon Holland's performance in Miami could be debuted.
The only clear hits in the second round would be Jarvis Landry in 2014, Xavien Howard in 2016 and Robert Hunt in 2020, though things look promising with 2024 second-round selection Patrick Paul.
But there have just been too many misses in the second round, and Smith was just the latest example.