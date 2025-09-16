Why Isn't Ollie Gordon II Getting More Carries?
Why isn’t Miami Dolphins rookie running back Ollie Gordon II getting more snaps? It’s a popular question fans are asking amid the team’s 0-2 start to the 2025 season, and it’s a fair question at that.
Gordon had an impressive preseason, the team’s planned RB2 — Jaylen Wright — is hurt, and Miami’s running game could use someone with Gordon’s physicality. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about this Monday, and he provided some insight into Gordon’s role.
“We had planned on playing him a little bit more, and you adjust to the game,” McDaniel said. “I think whatever the snaps were in the first half, then you kind of get in the rhythm of the second half, and it’s kind of a different ball game at that point.”
“His key is – I’ve been talking about the off-ball stuff a ton – it was awesome to see him make a play on Malik’s (Washington) carry that was instinctive and really added to the overall gain on the play just by his effort and his understanding of what we’re trying to get done. That being continued, I think if the plan was the same as it was last week, there’s a chance he would play about double that.”
Gordon has played just 18 offensive snaps through two games and has just three carries for 12 yards, along with two catches for 4 yards. It’s been a slow start for the rookie, but he’s shown some pop in those limited opportunities.
So, what gives? Well, McDaniel’s first point about the game script is actually fair.
Gordon Is a Victim of the Dolphins’ Slow Starts
The Dolphins' game plan seemed to include Gordon heading into the week, but they fell behind by 12 early in the first quarter. The Patriots’ offense was humming, and Miami’s was not off to a good start.
The same thing happened against the Colts. Indianapolis jumped out to a two-score lead, so the Dolphins had to throw the ball to try and catch up. Miami has the fewest rushing attempts in the league this season (27), the next closest team is the Cincinnati Bengals with 40.
Running the ball is often a process. It can take time to start ripping off big runs, and it literally takes more time off the clock. When you’re down by two scores instantly, that’s time you don’t have.
So, while it’s frustrating that Gordon isn’t seeing the field, it’s not just him that’s been cast aside — it's Miami’s entire running game. That facet can’t be a priority while trailing, and Gordon isn’t even the starting running back.
What Gordon’s Play Shows
The other half of McDaniel’s comment is also worth examining because he’s been consistent about it since the summer. Miami’s head coach wants to see Gordon execute just as well when he doesn’t have the ball as when he does.
It sounds like coach-speak, but running backs have a lot of responsibilities outside of just running the ball and catching passes, especially in Miami’s offense.
Sunday was actually a great example of Gordon showing some signs of growth and where he needs to improve in that area.
The rookie running back did an excellent job blocking for Malik Washington on this running play. Gordon pulls out into space and gets a good piece of the linebacker, Robert Spillane, who is trying to fit this run outside.
Gordon’s block nets Washington a ton of extra yards, and it’s one of the best ways Gordon can prove he deserves more reps. He’s a bigger back (6-2, 225), and he likes to initiate contact.
When you’re looking for running backs who can provide blocking value, those are the traits you want, and Gordon has them in spades.
While that was a good sign, Gordon did make at least one mistake without the ball Sunday. He was called for a false start late in the fourth quarter when he started shuffling in motion at the same time tight end Tanner Conner was coming across the formation.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tried to get Conner to stop coming across the formation, but it was too late at that point, and Gordon was flagged.
It was a classic rookie mistake, but in Miami’s offense, running backs are often asked to handle complex pre-snap motions. If Gordon can’t do that, it’ll be hard to put him on the field.
Looking ahead to Buffalo
It seems like the Dolphins want to get Gordon more involved. Even though he’s still coming along, McDaniel mentioned the plan was for him to at least double the snaps he got against the Patriots.
The key is Miami playing in a game that doesn’t require it to dig out of a multi-score hole. If the Dolphins can stick with the Bills for at least the beginning portion of the game on Thursday, there’s a good chance Gordon will get more chances.
Miami spent all offseason talking about a re-commitment to the running game. That’s been mostly been fool’s gold in the McDaniel era, but they deserve some grace, given how the first two games have played out.
We’ll see if it changes against Buffalo.
