What Now at Backup QB for the Dolphins with Big Ewers News?
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The overhaul of the Miami Dolphins quarterback room is now complete, but now comes a bigger, more important, question.
Quinn Ewers is gone, so the team must find a new backup quarterback for new starter Malik Willis.
The Dolphins are trading Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 draft. In other words, the Dolphins basically sent Ewers away.
The move will complete a dramatic downfall for Ewers in Miami that began with fans suggesting he should at the very least compete for the starting job in 2026 even after the signing of Willis as a free agent to being shown the door after a frustrating training camp.
Ewers didn't play in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, with head coach Jeff Hafley saying after the game that the groin injury he sustained in the preseason opener and had kept him out of practice for the next week prevented him from properly operating in a game situation.
There's also a reasonable chance the Dolphins had something in the works already and wanted to make sure that Ewers didn't aggravate his injury before being able to trade him.
Ewers' only preseason appeared didn't go well, but then again that was reflective of a very poor camp performance by the 2025 seventh-round pick.
This came after Ewers looked good in the offseason program, maybe even better than Willis.
But the starting job always was going to belong to Willis, who Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullvan brought over from Green Bay as their potential franchise quarterback.
It's crazy to think at this time about the comments of former Dolphins tight end Darren Waller about Mike McDaniel telling him before he was fired in January that he planned on turning over the offense in 2026 to Ewers after benching Tua Tagovailoa late last season.
Ewers instead now will be working as the backup for Trevor Lawrence, assuming he beats out Nick Mullens for the job.
WHAT NOW AT NUMBER 2?
That the Dolphins have made this deal suggests they already have a plan in place for who will back up Willis, and it would be an absolute shock if that plan involved either Cam Miller or Mark Gronowski.
And because the Dolphins can't control which players will become available via the waiver wire, the thinking is they wouldn't leave themselves without a viable number 2 option and simply would wait to trade Ewers if they didn't have a line on a quarterback.
And logic then says that line comes via a trade.
And the next logical place to look is toward those teams that have a backup quarterback that's expendable and also would represent an upgrade over Ewers — or at the very least an equivalent in the event there were factors involved in Ewers' departure beyond performance.
One name to watch might be Green Bay Packers backup Kyle McCord, who blew up with four touchdown passes against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night.
McCord is a 2025 fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad and signed with Green Bay in January.
McCord is running behind starter Jordan Love and veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, and word out of Green Bay is the Packers like McCord but not enough to keep him on their 53-man roster.
Another obvious place to look is Pittsburgh where 2025 draft pick Will Howard could be on the way out.
The Steelers also have Aaron Rodgers, 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar and veteran Mason Rudolph, so perhaps the Dolphins could swing a trade for Howard, a former sixth-round pick out of Ohio State.
Remember that the Dolphins have ties to both the Packers and Ohio State, where Hafley served as defensive coordinator in 2019.
Two other teams to watch are the Cleveland Browns, where 2025 draft pick Dillon Gabriel could be available, and Philadelphia, which has Jalen Hurts, veteran Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton.
Word out of Philly is the Eagles wouldn't mind trading McKee, who has shown promise in preseason and limited regular season. And this is where we bring up the connection with new Dolphins passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2025.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL