Answering Questions Surrounding Running Backs in 2023 NFL Draft

A position that continues to get devalued in the NFL Draft is running back. While it's not a premiere position, the shelf life isn't as long, and the risk for injury is higher, but players like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb can change the game for their teams.

It might not be a position that's valued as a first-round need for the majority of teams this year, but it is a position that has very talented prospects that could make an impact early on in their NFL careers.

There is still plenty of questions surrounding running backs in this class, and we are here to answer them.

How early could RBs go?

In the last seven years, on average only 1.7 running backs go in the first round. Last year, no prospect from that position was selected until the second round. The last time there wasn't a running back selected in the first round was in 2014.

Running backs are getting more versatile and important to teams. Prospects with pass-catching production and quality blockers have a much better chance of getting drafted than someone who is just a one-trick pony. That versatility will keep them on the field and make them a reliable asset.

There is great depth to this class of running backs regarding versatility, but the one most likely to be drafted in the first round is Bijan Robinson (Texas). He's the most well-rounded prospect at the position. With only a select few teams needing a starting running back, they could reach earlier to secure Robinson.

When To Draft RBs?

The sweet spot for running backs in the NFL Draft is on day two (rounds two and three). We've seen studs like Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, and Dalvin Cook selected there and found much success in the NFL, and this is where you could see guys like Blake Corum (Michigan) and Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) could go.

But should teams address other positional needs and wait until day three (round four-seven) to take their starting running back? The Texans have found early triumph with rookie Dameon Pierce, selecting him in the fourth round of last year's draft. Also, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, and Jamaal Williams have had productive roles with their respective teams and weren't selected until day three.

To answer the question, teams shouldn't worry about drafting a running back in the first round, but if you need a game-changing player in the backfield, day two of the NFL Draft is the latest to wait to pull the trigger.

How Good is this RB Class?

There are quality running backs in the 2023 draft class that will produce one way or another in the NFL early in their careers. As far as top-tier talent, Robinson sits alone at the top.

NFL teams will like many different attributes that the other running backs possess. The pass-catching ability of players like Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and Kenny McIntosh (Georgia) will be intriguing for teams on day two. The speed of Devon Achane (Texas A&M) and Izzy Abanikanda (Pitt) will be highly coveted. The blocking ability that Sean Tucker (Syracuse) and Mo Ibrahim (Minnesota) has won't go unnoticed.

While it's not a class like the 2018 class, several role players will find the field in some fashion during their rookie seasons.

Names on the rise

There always seem to be one or two names that have an exponential rise throughout the college football season and into the final preparation for the NFL Draft. This year is no different. Several running backs have run their way up draft boards, and if you play dynasty fantasy football, these names will be important for you to get a leg up in your leagues.

Alabama Birmingham running back DeWayne McBride (featured in FFFaceoff 2023 Top 10 Rookie Running Back Prospects) has been stunning this season. In nine games, he's rushed for 1287 yards, averaging seven yards per carry and 14 touchdowns. He's around five-foot-ten, weighs 215-pounds, and runs approximately a 4.5 forty-yard dash - that size/speed combination will open the eyes of NFL evaluators. Combine that with his production, and it won't be surprising if he gets drafted on day two.

The Michigan Wolverines have had a great year thanks to running back Blake Corum, who has lit it up. Through nine games, he has rushed for 1187 yards and six touchdowns. He's not the biggest running back, standing around five-foot-seven and weighing nearly 200-pounds, but his running style and production he's had this year will have his draft stock much higher than it was at this time last year.

Easily, the biggest running back riser has to be Chase Brown from Illinois. He's tearing up the nation with a leading 1344 yards rushing and five touchdowns through nine games. He's also caught 20 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. He's yet to have a game with less than 100-yards rushing. He has the prototypical size of an NFL running back at five-foot-nine and 211-pounds and also runs the forty-yard dash in approximately 4.55 seconds. That type of production, paired with his size/speed combination, will have him drafted much earlier than expected.

