Terrion Arnold Retains High-Profile Attorney Hired by Athletes in Trouble

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is facing multiple felony charges stemming from a Florida robbery earlier this year, has retained high-profile attorney Harvey Steinberg to represent him against eight felony charges.

Sports Illustrated profiled the attorney back in September of 2015.

According to the profile, "Other prominent figures who have sought Steinberg's counsel after run-ins with their league or the law include NBA player Ty Lawson and Broncos executives Matt Russell and Tom Heckert. After graduating from the University of Colorado law school in 1978, Steinberg worked in the Arapahoe County District Attorney's office for six years before going into private practice.

"The first professional athlete he defended was then-Broncos tight end Clarence Kay in 1990. Steinberg convinced the judge Kay should be allowed to accompany the team to a preseason game in Tokyo rather than spend the night in jail after he was arrested on a domestic violence allegation."

Steinberg has also represented Jerry Jeudy, Kellen Winslow, John Elway, Brandon Marshall and John Bowlen (son of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen).

''I have Harvey's number in my cellphone,'' former NFL defensive end Alfred Williams explained. ''And it's a number I hope to never use. But, you can bet I'll use it if I have to.''

Steinberg's website indicates the veteran attorney is "Known for his aggressive defense strategies, Mr. Steinberg has represented professional athletes, public figures, and clients facing serious felony charges. He has earned acquittals, reduced severe penalties, and protected reputations both inside and outside the courtroom."

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: Cornerback Should Be Cut, Does Not Fit New Team Culture

Terrion Arnold has retained HIGH-PRICED, High Profile Attorney Athletes Call When In Trouble! Mr. Harvey Steinberg pic.twitter.com/OZOEyEfeub — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 28, 2026

What is next?

On Monday morning, Arnold will again participate in a morning hearing to determine whether the former first-round draft pick will be held in custody until a trial date is set.

He has maintained his innocence since his name was first linked to a February robbery and kidnapping in Florida.

If convicted, Arnold is facing up to life in prison. He was arrested last week and has been in custody since turning himself in.

The Lions have maintained their support of the 23-year-old since the news was first reported of his alleged involvement.

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