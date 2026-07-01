Nick Saban Writes Court Letter in Support of Terrion Arnold

Nick Saban, who coached the Alabama Crimson Tide football program from 2007-2023, sent a letter as a character reference to a Florida Judge, to share his support of former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The current college football analyst discussed Arnold's character, after discovering his former defensive back was being held in custody.

The letter, obtained by Bama247 reads:

"Dear Judge Sabella,

My name is Nick Saban, and I have spent decades as a football coach working with young men from diverse and often difficult backgrounds. In that time, I have had the privilege of watching hundreds of athletes grow not just as a players, but as men. I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him.

I first met Terrion when he joined my program in 2021. From the beginning, he stood out -- not only because of his athletic ability, but because of who he was off the field. Based on my experience with Terrion, I've always believed he leads with genuine care for the people around him.

Over the years, I have welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family. He has consistently treated my family and my staff with respect, humility and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don't ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible.

Based on my experiences with Terrion, I remain committed to supporting him. While I'm not overly familiar with or educated on the charges he is facing, and understand the seriousness of his situation before the court, I would respectfully ask the Court to take into account my experience with Terrion, his character, history and the positive impact he had on our program."

Additional Insider Analysis: Are Detroit Lions Better Without CB Terrion Arnold?

Update

The former first-round pick has been released from custody in Florida. He will next appear in court on Monday, July 6 to determine if he will be forced to wear a GPS monitor.

After being released by the Lions, Florida prosecutors are again pushing for the 23-year-old to wear an ankle monitor while released on bond.

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