Eagles' A.J. Brown Pitches Idea of Wide Receiver Camp
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown made a pitch regarding a potential annual camp to his fellow wideouts on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
The NFL tight ends are known for having their "Tight End University" every year, and Brown seems to be inspired to host something similar for his position players.
"Wideouts wassup?" Brown tweeted. "The Tight Ends get together for a weekend. The Db’s link up. The pass rushers even get together. Come on guys , we can’t be too big time to link up and learn. I’m a fan of everyone and willing to work with whoever. Let’s make it happen wideouts."
A couple stars responded to Brown's pitch and sounded all in for the experience. Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill said "Let’s go Bro," while Brown's Eagles teammate Darius Slay sent a supportive message: "Yes sir.. get them boys together man."
The NFL hasn't seemed to publicly respond to Brown's idea, but don't be surprised if something like a wide receiver camp pops up in the future as the Eagles standout sounds determined to make it happen.