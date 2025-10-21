Eagles’ Brandon Graham Explains Why He’s Unretiring in 2025
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is back.
Amid rumors that Graham was planning to unretire and return to Philadelphia for a 16th season, the two-time Super Bowl champ confirmed the news on his weekly podcast featuring Eagles insider Bo Wulf.
Graham, 37, previously announced his decision to retire from the NFL in March after the Eagles blew out the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He revealed on his podcast on Tuesday that he felt satisfied with his decision at the time since he got his "storybook ending."
"I think this is the best way to do it, just go out on top," Graham said. "Months went by after we won the Super Bowl, of course I'm still working out, still training and stuff, but it's more like I'm just enjoying myself too. I'm trying to make sure I enjoy myself, play a lot of golf."
Graham shared that Eagles GM Howie Roseman reached out to him at the start of the 2025 season to see if he would want to run it back, but Graham told him he wasn't ready. The Eagles ended up signing veteran Zadarius Smith instead to boost their pass-rushing corps.
As the season went on, Graham started thinking more seriously about a return to the NFL and decided that "if something else comes up, I'm gonna do it." When Smith abruptly retired, Graham saw that as his opportunity to suit up.
"While I could still [play football], and the opportunity feels like it's right, that's exactly what I want to do," Graham said. "I know that it was Year 15, it was just like a great way to go out, but I don't want to have no regrets either. ... This is the only time in life that you could do it. After a while, ain't nobody calling no more."
Graham added that he was "flattered" and "thankful" for another opportunity to play with the Eagles, the only home he's ever known in the NFL. Graham enters the 2025 season with 76.5 career sacks, good for third-most in franchise history, and is currently the team's all-time leader in games played with 206. His 16th campaign will set a new franchise record as the Eagles' longest-tenured player—and no one perhaps is more happier than Graham, who will look to pick up right where he left off.