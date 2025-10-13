Eagles Pass Rusher Suddenly Announces Retirement After Two Straight Losses
The Eagles have been struggling over the last few weeks, dropping their first game of the season in Week 5 against the Broncos before suffering through an embarrassing loss to the Giants on Thursday Night Football. Now the defense has to cope with an unexpected loss.
On Monday, Philadelphia pass rusher Za'Darius Smith suddenly announced his retirement on his social media. Smith, 33, signed with the Eagles in September the day after they beat the Cowboys to open the 2025 campaign. He started two games for Philly over the next five weeks and recorded 1.5 sacks to go with 10 tackles.
In his announcement Smith crafted a lengthy message reflecting on his 11-year career.
"I knew this day would come — but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected," Smith wrote. "Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!
"This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. Football has transformed my life and my family’s lives forever — and for that, I’m forever grateful. This career has taken me across the world — from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community. There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a man... And to the fans — the biggest thank you of all. To every fan from each organization I represented: thank you, thank you, thank you for everything! From wearing my jerseys, collecting my cards, sending letters, sharing your opinions (good and tough ones alike), and most importantly — showing love. I felt it all.
"As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever.
Smith entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2015 draft. He'd suit up for the following decade as a journeyman pass rusher, playing for six teams and accumulating a grand total of 70.5 sacks to his name. Smith finishes his career with three Pro Bowl nods and one second-team All-Pro nomination.
The Eagles were already struggling to pressure opposing quarterbacks with Smith in the fold, especially from the edge. Now they'll be looking for contributors elsewhere as the veteran Smith choosing to walk away.