Eagles' Brandon Graham Had Heartfelt Message After Being Ruled Active for Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles will officially enjoy the on-field presence of a former Super Bowl hero when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham, famous for strip-sacking Tom Brady to clinch the franchise's first Super Bowl win, was declared active ahead of the big game on Sunday and will officially return from a torn triceps injury suffered in Week 12.
It is a triumphant moment for Graham, who said over the summer he thought the 2024 season would be his last. He gave a heartfelt message to an NFL cameraman on his way off the field following warm-ups.
"We're out here, man," Graham said in the tunnel. "So thankful. Blessings, man. I'll make sure I go out there and give everything I got, baby. Let's go."
The 36-year-old Graham was a Pro Bowler back in 2020 and had 3.5 sacks this year before going down with his injury. His veteran presence on the field will be welcome for a young Eagles defensive line—and if he can make another clutch play on the opposing quarterback, even better.
What a great story leading into Super Bowl LIX.