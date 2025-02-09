SI

Eagles' Brandon Graham Had Heartfelt Message After Being Ruled Active for Super Bowl

An emotional message from the fan favorite ahead of his third Super Bowl.

Liam McKeone

Brandon Graham hasn't played since tearing his triceps in Week 12.
Brandon Graham hasn't played since tearing his triceps in Week 12. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles will officially enjoy the on-field presence of a former Super Bowl hero when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham, famous for strip-sacking Tom Brady to clinch the franchise's first Super Bowl win, was declared active ahead of the big game on Sunday and will officially return from a torn triceps injury suffered in Week 12.

It is a triumphant moment for Graham, who said over the summer he thought the 2024 season would be his last. He gave a heartfelt message to an NFL cameraman on his way off the field following warm-ups.

"We're out here, man," Graham said in the tunnel. "So thankful. Blessings, man. I'll make sure I go out there and give everything I got, baby. Let's go."

The 36-year-old Graham was a Pro Bowler back in 2020 and had 3.5 sacks this year before going down with his injury. His veteran presence on the field will be welcome for a young Eagles defensive line—and if he can make another clutch play on the opposing quarterback, even better.

What a great story leading into Super Bowl LIX.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL