Eagles Players Have a 3-Word Request for Saquon Barkley in Late-Game Situations
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening for their eighth-straight win, and running back Saquon Barkley was once again the star of the game. With the Birds up by just two points in the fourth quarter, Barkley ran for a 25-yard touchdown to stretch that margin to nine. Despite some last-minute money moves from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Philly pulled it out, 24-19.
This isn't the first time Barkley's incredible playmaking has carried the Eagles to victory. The 27-year-old had two massive touchdowns (and the best statistical game of his career) against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24, and we can't forget his incredible backward hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which resulted in a 15-yard gain. The MVP calls abound.
Now, according to Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Barkley's Philly teammates actually have a little message for Barkley when they want him to dole out some of that special sauce.
"Late in the game, we were telling him, 'Go on, put your cape on. Put your cape on,'" Brown told reporters of Sunday's fourth-quarter action. "Like, hurry up. Let him out. And he did exactly that." Asked if that's genuinely what he said to Barkley, Brown doubled-down. "Oh absolutely. We tell him, 'Let him out. Let him out.'"
Barkley has now rushed for 1,499 yards this season, the most in the NFL. We'll see what magic he conjures next when the Eagles play the 2-9 Carolina Panthers on Dec. 8.