2025 Schedule: Toughest Stretch Will Come Late For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ defense of a Super Bowl LIX championship will start at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in six years, and against NFC East rival Dallas in the City of Brotherly Love for the first time in over 50 years.
Philadelphia hasn't opened a season at home since 2019 against Washington, and it hasn't had the Cowboys in Philadelphia to begin a campaign since 1970. The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off the entire NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 4.
From there the defending champs head to the Midwest and Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2 for what will be a Super Bowl rematch with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
What's interesting is that the 17-game schedule features no back-to-back home games.
There are a pair of two-game stints away from home for the Eagles, Weeks 6 and 7 against the New York Giants on Oct. 9, a Thursday night game, and Oct. 19 at Minnesota. The Eagles are on the road in Weeks 16 and 17 as well, at Washington on Saturday, Dec. 20, and at Buffalo on Dec. 28, where lake effect snow and tough winter weather are a real possibility.
Last season's tough divisional round foe, the Los Angeles Rams, are scheduled to visit Lincoln Financial Field again in Week 3 for a redo of what was the Eagles' toughest postseason game, the already famed Snow Bowl II in Philly saved by the dominance of Jalen Carter late in the contest.
What has been a difficult place for Philadelphia to play in recent seasons, Tampa, is again on the schedule for a third straight year in Week 4 when the heat and humidity in Central Florida may still be in play on Sept. 28.
The toughest stretch on the schedule might be the final three games where a home-and-home set against the improving Commanders and second-year star Jayden Daniels bookends the game in Western New York against the Bills.
The proximity of the two games against Washington is replicated earlier in the season against the Giants in Weeks 6 and 8. The Cowboys' set is the only one in the NFC East with some spacing, the opener and Week 12 at Dallas.
The bye week is more favorable this season at Week 9. There are six traditional 1 p.m. ET games to start and primetime games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with flex-scheduling still to come in-season.
The Eagles have at least five scheduled primetime games for the fourth straight year and have appeared in the second-most primetime games (109) in this century, second only to the Cowboys.
Philadelphia was spared from playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. They are scheduled for Black Friday on Nov. 28 in a home game against the Chicago Bears.
Their first of two Monday night appearances is after the bye week at Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in a Week 10 "Tush Push Bowl." The Eagles will also visit the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday night in Week 14.
Eagles 2025 schedule:
Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys | Thursday, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m.
Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs | Sunday, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m.
Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams | Sunday, Sept. 21, 1 p.m.
Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers | Sunday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.
Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos | Sunday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m.
Week 6: Eagles at N.Y. Giants | Thursday, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m.
Week 7: Eagles at Vikings | Sunday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.
Week 8: Eagles vs. N.Y. Giants | Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: Eagles at Packers | Monday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m.
Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions | Sunday, Nov. 16, 8:20 p.m.
Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys | Sunday, Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m.
Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears | Friday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m.
Week 14: Eagles at Chargers | Monday, Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m.
Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders | Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.
Week 16: Eagles at Commanders | Saturday, Dec. 20, TBD
Week 17: Eagles at Bills | Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m.
Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders | Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4, TBD