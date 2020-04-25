EagleMaven
Eagles Select OL Jack Driscoll, Trade Down with Dallas

John McMullen

The Eagles finished up the fourth round of the NFL Draft with two moves taking Auburn offensive lineman Jack Driscoll at No. 145 overall and then dealing the 146th pick to division rival Dallas.

In return, Philadelphia falls back to No. 164 overall in the fifth round and got an additional 2021 fifth-round pick for the Cowboys.

Driscoll, a 6-foot-5, 306-pounder, lined up primarily at right tackle at the college level but the graduate transfer and two-year starter at Auburn played also played inside at guard at UMass and projects there at the professional level according to most scouts.

Short term, Driscoll could offer offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland a versatile backup that could handle work inside and outside much like Matt Pryor.

The Eagles were on the lookout for OL depth after losing Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency and also making the decision to move on from long-time left tackle Jason Peters.

The book on Driscoll is that he has adequate size and quickness, something Stoutland craves in his students. An AFC personnel source texted SI.com after the pick and mentioned Driscoll's hand placement as his top trait. As a run blocker, Driscoll doesn't overpower anyone but likes to seal off. He does play with some nastiness, however.

With the 146th and final selection in the fourth round, Dallas then selected Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, a potential replacement for Travis Frederick, who retired.

Earlier in the fourth round, the Eagles went on the defensive side of the ball at safety, adding Clemson’s K’Von Wallace.

