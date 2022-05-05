Ali Fayad Among Strong Group of UDFAs Expected at Eagles Rookie Camp

The MAC Defensive Player of the Year is an edge rusher with a unique move called the "Ghost Rush" while a RB/LB was a late addition

Rookie minicamp begins Friday for the Eagles and runs through the weekend, and while the team has yet to officially release the list of participants, including the undrafted free agent signings, several players were identified as UDF through their agents or even, in some cases, the players themselves via social media.

Sometimes waiting until the last minute to confirm the UDFAs makes sense because some can change their minds until they are officially signed.

Such was the case with Brown quarterback E.J. Perry, whose agent said he would be signing with the Eagles. That was until Nevada QB Carson Strong agreed to do. One UDFA makes sense. Two, not at all.

So, Perry went to Jacksonville to try to latch on with Doug Pederson’s Jaguars.

Also, Towson running back Jerry Howard agreed to terms with the Eagles on the eve of camp. Hed his first four seasons at Georgia Tech and in 40 games there, he finished with 1,114 all-purpose yards including 850 rushing yards. In 2018, he ran for 564 yards and five touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma is also a RB expected in town this weekend.

RELATED: Eagles UDFA Signings: Carson Strong, Punt Returner, and ...

The Eagles are also bringing in edge rusher Ali Fayad, the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year from Western Michigan.

Fayad is believed to be the only edge rusher the team signed as a UDFA, though more will certainly be on the rookie camp roster when it is released.

Believed to be a need heading into the draft, the Eagles didn’t take one.

What they have are a hefty dose of linebackers, all seemingly similarly cut from the same cloth, and all capable of rushing off the edge in 3-4 looks.

Haason Reddick is one and he knows how to get to the quarterback, with 23.5 sacks the past two seasons. He’s 6-1, 235.

Kyron Johnson, a sixth-round draft pick last week, is another. He’s 6-0, 235, and had 6.5 sacks last year at Kansas and three the year before.

Kyzir White is 6-2, 226; Nakobe Dean 5-11, 230.

Fayad, who turns 23 on May 12, is the latest in that line though maybe a touch heavier. He is 6-2, 250.

At Western Michigan, he had 13 sacks last year with 17 tackles for loss and 40 total tackles. In his five years, he had 33.5 sacks, which is third-most in school history, and 162 tackles.

Fayad played in the East-West Shrine game and made a pass rush move dubbed, "The Ghost Rush."

See it here:

He is one of several members of a strong undrafted group of free-agent signings, a class of draftable players made stronger by an extra year of development granted by the NCAA after COVID-19 impacted the college season in 2020.

"I told Coach [Nick Sirianni] and went and saw the scouts in the draft room, and I said, ‘We have the best undrafted free agency in the history of undrafted free agency,'" Roseman had said on Friday night.

"We think we are going to get guys after the draft that are going to be on our front board, and those are going to be extra picks."

Also expected on the field this weekend are three cornerbacks – Clemson’s Mario Goodrich, Alabama’s Josh Jobe, and Duke’s Josh Blackwell, Middle Tennessee State safety Reed Blankenship, as well as Idaho defensive tackle Noah Elliss, and punt returner/WR Britain Covey of Utah.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.