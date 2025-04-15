As Top 30 Visits Wind Down, Eagles Set To Visit With Another Offensive Linemen
It’s been several years since the Eagles drafted anyone from West Virginia University. When they did, however, they took a total of three Mountaineers in back-to-back drafts.
Remember running back Wendell Smallwood, cornerback Rasul Douglas, and receiver Shelton Gibson? Those were the three in 2016 and 2017, respectively, with Smallwood and Douglas coming in the third round and Gibson in the fifth.
Now, comes another interesting prospect from mountains of West Virginia with a report from Philly Sports Network Anthony DiBona that offensive tackle Wyatt Milum is one of the Eagles’ top-30 visits. DiBona also reported that the Eagles also met with Milum at the NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL teams have until Wednesday to complete the 30 in-person visits they are permitted.
Milum becomes the 24th reported visit for the Eagles and the seventh offensive linemen, a position they have taken a closer look at via the top-30 visits than any other position.
He is close to 6-7, weighs 313 pounds, and is a four-year starter at WVU, playing both left and right tackle. The Eagles are auditioning a replacement for Fred Johnson, the Eagles’ top reserve swing tackle on their past two Super Bowl teams but left for Jacksonville in free agency.
They brought in veteran Kendall Lamm during free agency and brought back Matt Pryor, a member of their 2018 draft class who is probably more of a guard candidate and have Darian Kinnard in-house. A draft pick makes sense, and maybe Milum will be that player.
Milum is projected to be a third or fourth round pick. The Eagles’ third-round selection isn’t until No. 96 overall. Their fourth-rounder is at No. 134 overall.
Last year, he was a second-team AP All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year with 11 starts at left tackle. In 2023, Milum was second-team All-Big 12 with 12 starts at left tackle, the same position he made 12 starts in 2022 when he was an honorable mention all-league. As a freshman, Milum made eight starts at right tackle.
That shows improvement from year to year.
Raised in Kenova, WV, Milum was one of the state's top football and baseball prospects in high school. A left-handed pitcher, he initially committed to Marshall to play baseball before switching his commitment to West Virginia for football.
