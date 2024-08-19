Belief Is Eagles' Mekhi Becton Avoided Serious Injury
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles dodged a bullet on Sunday after right guard Mekhi Becton left practice with an apparent right leg injury.
Multiple NFL sources have confirmed that Becton’s injury is not believed to be serious and that the expected starter should be ready to go for the season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Green Bay Packers barring any setbacks.
That said, the 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton plays with a large brace on his right leg and had a history of injuries during his time with the New York Jets, missing a total of 31 games through four seasons after being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Sunday was not the first time Becton, 25, has been limping this summer and the big man balked at a question about the bulky brace on Aug. 11 after finishing practice with a visible limp.
"I wore it last year. What are you talking about? Becton said while trying to brush off any concern.
In a deep offensive line draft this year, the Eagles were considering a host of players who had guard/tackle versatility with the plan of potentially starting inside at RG before sliding outside to replace right tackle Lane Johnson whenever the 34-year-old All-Pro decides to call it a career.
Once Pittsburgh selected Washington’s Troy Fautanu at No. 20 overall, the Eagles shifted gears to cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd pick.
Howie Roseman’s contingency plan on the offensive line was signing Becton to a one-year, $5.5 million deal in an effort to reboot his career under well-regarded offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
Becton entered training camp as the top backup at every position on the OL except center. He got reps at left guard when Landon Dickerson was out with a lacerated toe and at RT when Johnson was either on a pitch count, or dealing with his own toe injury.
Second-year prospect Tyler Steen started camp at RG and took all the first-team reps until injuring his ankle during practice on July 27.
With the practice plan locked in that day and Becton handling RT snaps behind Johnson, second-year player Darian Kinnard stepped in for Steen and finished the practice.
Becton moved into the starting RG position during the next practice and essentially locked down the job while Steen missed over a week.
Although the Eagles have not officially named Becton the starting RG for Week 1, that’s the belief among team sources and Steen is again currently sidelined with an ankle injury.
The versatile Brett Toth took the RG reps with the first team when Becton limped off on Sunday.
MORE NFL: Eagles Nick Sirianni Putting Brotherly Shove In Deep Freeze Without Jason Kelce?