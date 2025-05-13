Best Of The Best: Eagles Have Two Defenders Who Might Be This Year
The Eagles had three players finish last season ranked the best at their position by Pro Football Focus. This year, PFF named two Eagles who could finish at the top of its grading system.
The first is defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Over the past two seasons, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft ranked fourth in pass-rush grade with a 14.5 percent pash-rush win rate, per PFF.
Carter needs to improve in PFF’s run-stopping grade. He checked in last year at 55.8, which placed him outside the top 60 at his position.
“Carter’s pass-rush dominance gives him a path to becoming the league’s best interior defender without needing to be elite against the run,” wrote PFF. “With his talent level, Carter doesn't need a complete overhaul — just a bit more balance — to be considered the best at his position.”
Last year’s top graded defensive tackle: Chris Jones, Chiefs.
Second is cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. It’s an interesting choice considering that Mitchell’s teammate, Cooper DeJean, finished as PFF’s top-graded cornerback. This is a battle that could continue for the teammates over next several years.
“What sets Mitchell apart is his versatility,” wrote PFF. “He ranked fifth in man coverage grade at 82.2 — one spot ahead of DeJean — and added a strong 77.4 grade in zone coverage. That made him one of just three qualified cornerbacks, along with DeJean and (the Bills’) Christian Benford, to post at least a 75.0 in both categories last season. Opposing offenses are now well aware of DeJean’s ability, but targeting Mitchell as an alternative could prove to be a costly mistake.”
Mitchell tied for sixth in the league last year with a 79.2 coverage grade, with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Last year’s Eagles who finished atop the PFF grading chart were linebacker Zack Baun, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, and DeJean.
PFF listed the Lions’ Jack Campbell as a threat to Baun’s top spot, after ranking 10th among linebacker last season while Green Bay’s Zach Tom was listed as a threat to Mailata’s top spot.
For what it’s worth, Saquon Barkley was graded 11th by PFF last season. Derrick Henry held the top grade at running back. He was followed by Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, James Connor, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker, Tyler Allgeier, James Cook, and David Montgomery.
