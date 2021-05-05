BIRDS 365: Former NFL DT Dan Sileo and Dave Zangaro Stop by the Show

Zangaro, from NBC Sports Philly, talks Eagles' draft and was followed by the former NFL DT, who shared some great stories

PHILADELPHIA - The Wednesday edition of BIRDS 365 welcomes former NFL defensive tackle Dan Sileo and Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly.

In hour 1, Zangaro gives his thoughts on the Eagles' draft, the playmaking skills of DeVonta Smith, and why Howie Roseman got it right when it comes to third-round pick Milton Williams.

Zangaro also discusses why the Eagles didn't consider a quarterback in the first round and dismisses any pie-in-the-sky thoughts of Aaron Rodgers to Philadelphia.

In Hour 2, former NFL defensive tackle Dan Sileo, the host of "The National Football Show," joins the guys with some great University of Miami stories, involving Jimmy Johnson, The Rock, Cortez Kennedy, and Eagles legend Jerome Brown.

"Big Silz" also tells you why the Eagles pick of DeVonta Smith "sucked" and it has nothing to do with the player himself.

Finally, Sileo talks his short pro wrestling career which took him to Germany and Japan and had him rubbing elbows with superstars like Ric Flair and "Cowboy" Bob Orton as well as fellow footballers Leon "Vader" White and Steve McMichael.

You can listen to the entire May 5 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

