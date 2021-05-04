BIRDS 365: Matt Lombardo Joins the Show

Fansided's national columnist Matt Lombardo stops by to offer his thoughts on the NFL Draft and the Aaron Rodgers situation

PHILADELPHIA - Our old friend from 97.5 and NJ Advanced Media Matt Lombardo stopped by BIRDS 365 on Tuesday to discuss the NFL Draft and Aaron Rodgers.

Lombardo used to cover the Eagles for NJ.com before moving on to the New York Giants beat.

Now a national columnist at FanSided.com, he joined Tuesday's show and explains that DeVonta Smith was always the target for the Eagles. He gives the Philadelphia brass high grades for going up over the Giants, a divisional rival, to get the job done.

Lombardi wasn't quite as high on the rest of the draft haul for the Eagles as some were and explains why.

Lombardi, who also continues to cover the Giants, gives us a rundown on their draft as well as the rest of the NFC East.

Meanwhile, Jody Mac and Johnny Mac discuss the upcoming rookie minicamp and why the NFLPA is trying to stop it, plus all the offseason rules when it comes to roster size and the salary cap, including the top-51 rule.

You can listen to the entire May 4 show here:

