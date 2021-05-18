Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Eagles Extra+NewsSI.com
Search

BIRDS 365: Ross Tucker and Eytan Shander

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker discussed what the Ryan Kerrigan signing means and Jordan Mailata vs. Andre Dillard
Author:
Publish date:

PHILADELPHIA - Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker stopped by the show Tuesday to talk about the Eagles serving two masters with the signing of veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan and what it means.

Tucker also gave his thoughts on why the Eagles should be a bit better than people think due to the strengths in the trenches on both sides of the football.

A seven-year player, Tucker breaks down the competition between Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard at left tackle, plus gives his thoughts on Landon Dickerson and where the former Alabama star is best-suited.

Jody and John also discuss with Ross what Jalen Hurts has to do in Year 1 as the starter to get a second year as QB1 plus Tucker also gives an eye-opening answer to what he misses about the game.

In Hour 2, the great Eytan Shander of The Middle and FOX29 illuminates us with his opinion on Nick Sirianni's competition mantra plus offers a little optimism on the Zach Ertz front.

Shander also discusses Kerrigan potentially taking reps away from two players on contract years: Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.

You can listen to the entire May 18 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

To watch on-demand at any time please subscribe to the JAKIB Media YouTube page by banging the link.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Ross Tucker
News

BIRDS 365: Ross Tucker and Eytan Shander

CeeDee Lamb
News

In Light of Ryan Kerrigan Signing, Who are Others You'd Steal From NFC East?

Ryan Kerrigan celebrates
News

Making Sense of the Ryan Kerrigan Signing

Ryan Kerrigan chases Jalen Hurts
News

Eagles Sign Pass Rush Terror Ryan Kerrigan

DeVonta Smith at Eagles rookie camp on May 14, 2021
News

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Impressions from Rookie Camp

Trevon Grimes at Eagles Rookie Camp
News

Trevon Grimes May Have a Leg Up on His Competition

Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Team-History-4-TDs-Cardinals-
News

Jalen Hurts Quickly Picking up Eagles Offense

Nick Sirianni at Eagles rookie camp
News

Eagles Rookie Minicamp: Five First Impressions