BIRDS 365: Ross Tucker and Eytan Shander

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker discussed what the Ryan Kerrigan signing means and Jordan Mailata vs. Andre Dillard

PHILADELPHIA - Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker stopped by the show Tuesday to talk about the Eagles serving two masters with the signing of veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan and what it means.

Tucker also gave his thoughts on why the Eagles should be a bit better than people think due to the strengths in the trenches on both sides of the football.

A seven-year player, Tucker breaks down the competition between Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard at left tackle, plus gives his thoughts on Landon Dickerson and where the former Alabama star is best-suited.

Jody and John also discuss with Ross what Jalen Hurts has to do in Year 1 as the starter to get a second year as QB1 plus Tucker also gives an eye-opening answer to what he misses about the game.

In Hour 2, the great Eytan Shander of The Middle and FOX29 illuminates us with his opinion on Nick Sirianni's competition mantra plus offers a little optimism on the Zach Ertz front.

Shander also discusses Kerrigan potentially taking reps away from two players on contract years: Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.