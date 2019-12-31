Boston Scott Named NFC Offensive Player of Week

The improbable rise of Boston Scott took another step when the Eagles running back was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after his three-touchdown performance against the New York Giants on Sunday.

In a game they needed to win in order to secure the NFC East, the Eagles rode the coattails of Scott, who led them in rushing and receiving on his way to 138 total yards.

Scott is the first Eagle to win any weekly award this season and the first Eagles running back to earn Offensive Player of the Week honors since Darren Sproles in 2014.

Promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 11, Scott was going to have a big role in the game plan against the Giants, but his responsibilities increased when rookie running back Miles Sanders went down with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

“I know it’s a revolving door, you’re always a play away from being called up and being put in that situation,” said Scott following the Eagles’ 34-17 win over New York.

Scott gave credit to assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley for keeping him prepared and ready.

During the Eagles’ four-game winning streak to close the season, Scott averaged 87.5 yards from scrimmage per games and scored four times.

“Duce has done a great job preparing me, continuing to ask me questions even when I was on the practice squad, motivating me and keeping me locked in and focused because you never know when your opportunity might come,” said Scott.

Scott ended the regular season third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 245 yards. He scored five rushing touchdowns, which was one behind the team-high Jordan Howard managed. Scott also finished with 24 catches for 204 yards.

EAGLES IN 2020

The Eagles opponents for 2020 have been set, though the dates of the games won’t be released until spring.

Their home games are with the Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Saints, and Seahawks.

The Eagles will play road games against the Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Steelers, and 49ers.