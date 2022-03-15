Busy Day of In-House Maneuvering for Eagles

Greg Ward and Andre Chachere got one-year contracts, Nate Herbig is tendered a new deal giving the Eagles right of first refusal, but Boston Scott reportedly will not get a tender

A day after making a big splash with the impending signing of Haason Reddick, the Eagles turned their focus inward, to their own house, on Tuesday.

Guard Nate Herbig received a contract tender while running back Boston Scott is not expected to get one, per NBCSports Philadelphia.

Also, receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere got one-year contracts. Ward was, like Scott and Herbig, a restricted free agent. Chachere was an exclusive rights free agent.

Another RFA, linebacker Alex Singleton, did not receive a contract tender it was learned on Monday.

Herbig's tender was for $2.433 million and it gives Philadelphia the right of first refusal if he is offered a contract with another team.

Herbig, now 23, arrived in 2019 and quickly became a valuable reserve along the team’s offensive line, one who can play center in a pinch, though guard is his best position.

After playing just two games as a rookie, he played 31 games the past two seasons, including 17 starts.

Scott played a pivotal role the past four seasons, and, while he can still return to the team if his free-agent market does not develop, it is probably unlikely another team won't offer him a contract.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and joined the Eagles on Dec. 11 of that year after he had been placed on the practice squad by the Saints.

Never a full-time back, Scott excelled in his role with Philadelphia, playing in 45 games the last four seasons with 992 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Last year, Scott had seven rushing scores and, in 2019, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following a three-TD game and 138 yards from scrimmage in a late-season win over the New York Giants.

Scott, who will turn 27 in April, added 62 receptions for 499 yards and one score.

At 26, Ward is considered the veteran of the Eagles’ young receiving room, a player his fellow WRs look up to and go to for advice on matters on and off the field.

Three of his seven catches last year went for touchdowns. In 2020, he had 53 receptions for 419 yards with six touchdowns.

The Eagles could add a veteran receiver in free agency, though Christian Kirk’s eye-popping contract has likely stalled the pass-catcher market. Kirk signed with the Jaguars for four years, $72 million, with $37M guaranteed.

There is also a possibility that the Eagles draft a receiver.

There may be a greater possibility now of the Eagles selecting a running back somewhere in the draft with Scott likely to leave and free agent Jordan Howard also not expected to return.

As for Chachere, he made a name for himself on special teams after the Eagles signed him off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 2, 2021. He played the second-highest number of special teams snaps at 72 percent, just behind the 73 percent played by rookie CB Zech McPhearson.

Chachere, 26, was tied for fourth on the team in ST tackles with five.

