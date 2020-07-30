Carson Wentz: Not Opting Out, Rookie WRs, and the Top 100 List

Carson Wentz thought about opting out of the 2020 season, and why wouldn’t he?

The Eagles quarterback just welcomed a baby daughter at the end of April, and the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across the country.

With players around the league choosing to sit out the season for one reason or another, including one of the new Eagles, receiver Marquise Goodwin, Wentz, however, decided to push forward and is in training camp.

He said he and his wife Maddie talked and prayed about what to leading up to camp and are comfortable with their decisions.

“The health and safety of my family definitely is different than I think a lot of guys who are single or don’t have kids or wives and those things, so definitely had to take all those factors in,” said Wentz during a videoconference on Thursday evening. “I feel safe here. You never know how this is fully going to unfold, but I feel safe here.”

Wentz echoed the same words uttered by his head coach, Doug Pederson, on Monday. Linebacker Davion Taylor also said he felt safe at the team’s South Philadelphia training facility when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“I completely respect the guys who did decide to opt-out for personal reasons, family reasons, health reasons, like Marquise Goodwin,” said Wentz, who talked to the receiver the Eagles acquired in a trade with the 49ers on the third day of this past draft.

“Fully respect his decision obviously. I’m bummed I won’t be able to play with him, but fully respect those guys decisions that do for a number of reasons.”

Goodwin opted out after he and his wife had a baby girl five months ago after having two miscarriages.

Wentz is fully locked in now on getting to know the new players around him as well as perhaps making some other players around the league, the ones who voted in the NFL’s top 100 poll, regret not putting him among the top 100 players.

“I usually don’t get too caught up in a lot of that stuff,” said Wentz, who was third in the same players’ poll two years ago and No. 96 last year.

“When I see it, usually wish I didn’t see it or hear about it, but you can always use anything and everything as just a little bit of extra motivation. That is what it is. It’s voted on by the players. I won’t let it cause me to lose sleep or anything, but I do look forward to going out there this year to show what I can do with my teammates.”

As for those teammates, including first-round pick Jalen Reagor, fifth-round choice John Hightower, and sixth-round selection Quez Watkins, a quick chemistry lesson would be beneficial because the Eagles are a bit short on experience without Goodwin and Alshon Jeffery on the Reserve/PUP list and a question mark as to when he will be able to return.

“My first impressions: They’re all fast,” said Wentz of the three draft picks. “They can all roll, so I’m excited about that. We’ve barely been on the grass together. It’s really been two days now, and we’re not practicing or anything, so I’m really excited once we get the pads on and we’re full speed out there.

“But my first impressions are that all three of them can roll, they’re quick, they’re fast, natural ball catchers. I’m excited for all of those guys. They all have a great chance to help this team right away this year, even in Week 1. Not to put too much pressure on those guys, but I’m excited to see here how they develop over the next couple of weeks.”

