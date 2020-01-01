EagleMaven
Carson Wentz Unfazed by First Playoff Start

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – It’s January, and Carson Wentz is still playing football.

These are unchartered waters for the Eagles quarterback, who will play in the first playoff game of his four-year NFL career on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Wentz isn’t making a big deal out of it.

“As far as how we prepare, how we approach the game, nothing changes,” said Wentz on Wednesday. “It’s another game. Obviously, we know what’s on the line. To some extent, we’ve kind of felt that way the last few weeks. We’ve kind of had our backs against the wall. It’s a one-game season, and we’re excited about it.”

The “other” quarterback in this game is Russell Wilson, who is in very familiar waters. He will be making his 14 playoff start and is 8-5 in the postseason.

The case could be made for Wentz, however, is that he has played in four straight playoff games, because the Eagles have been in playoff mode since leaving Miami on the short end of 37-31 score on Dec. 1. The Eagles were 5-7 and another loss could have ended any postseason hopes they harbored.

Wentz saw to it that didn’t happen. Since that defeat, he hasn’t thrown an interception and tossed seven touchdowns passes as the Eagles rattled off four wins in a row.

“I think everyone kind of feels the sense of urgency, you could say,” said Wentz when asked if playing in four playoff-type games has helped him get ready for his first actual playoff game. “But I don’t think anyone presses, or feels they need to do anything differently. I wouldn’t say anything changes going into this one. We know what we have to do.”

The final three in that string came against teams who fired their coaches – if, that is, the direction the Dallas Cowboys go with Jason Garrett in the next few days – so the disarray those teams were in was legit. Still, the Eagles could have been one of those teams. Not firing head coach Doug Pederson but simply caving to the adversity.

Backup quarterback Josh McCown is in his 17 season and has been to the playoffs only once despite being on eight teams prior to signing with the Eagles. He has seen adversity in spades, has seen it swallow teams whole.

“I’ve been in so many of these moments where you look at the rest of the schedule, six games left, five games, whatever is and you go, ‘Oh, if we can just run the table we’ll get in,’ and for whatever reason, you don’t,” said McCown on Wednesday. “For whatever reason that group, in that moment, blinks and they lose belief and they lose trust and they don’t get it done.

“For us, our group has gone the opposite. A guy gets hurt, a guy gets injured, the next guy steps up and the belief grows even more, the trust grows even more. Those things are carrying us. Everybody just has to go out and do their job and that’s what Carson has done.”

While Wentz believes that the experience of playing in four straight must-win games, head coach Doug Pederson will continue to sound his message of keeping emotions at bay because they tend to run higher than a regular-season game, even those of the must-win variety.

“The atmosphere is different, right?” said Pederson. “You have pre-season, regular season, post-season, and everything gets sort of magnified now. Just keeping the emotions in check and just calming your nerves a little bit, especially early in the game.

“I think in games like this, especially in Carson's case, being able to get him to settle into the game and try keep the emotions the best we can. Everybody is going to be excited. Seattle is going to be excited. It's a great opportunity for both teams. But how we handle that I think during the week helps us, especially in games like this.”   

