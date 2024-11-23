Eagles Today

Commanders’ LB Fined For Tackle on DeVonta Smith

Frankie Luvu was docked $11,255 for unnecessary roughness.

John McMullen

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The NFL fined Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu for unnecessary roughness in the Commanders' loss to the Eagles in Week 11.

The $11,255 fine stems from Luvu grabbing the inside of DeVonta Smith's helmet when tackling the Eagles' receiver with 44 seconds left in the third quarter. A flag was thrown on the play for a facemask penalty but picked up.

The league agreed that a facemask should not have been the call but the flag should have remained with an unnecessary roughness designation.

Of the 2,247 plays in the NFL during Week 11, 19 resulted in fines, a minuscule 0.85%.

No Eagles player has been fined for four consecutive weeks with the last infraction being on Bryce Huff for roughing the passer in a Week 7 win over the New York Giants.

The 8-2 Eagles visit the 5-5 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and Smith was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury not related to Luvu's infraction.

The Eagles beat the 7-4 Commanders 26-18 on Nov. 14 to open up some breathing room in the NFC East.

Washington hosts a disappointing Dallas team on Sunday afternoon as it tries to keep some pressure on the Eagles when it comes to what is a two-horse race in the division.

The Cowboys are 3-7 with starting quarterback Dak Prescott done for the season with a hamstring injury and the Giants are 2-8 and officially released QB Daniel Jones on Saturday.

