Eagles Today

Commanders OC Explain Secret Sauce To A Vic Fangio Defense

The key to the highly-regarded Eagles' defense isn't the scheme, it's Vic Fangio's teaching skills.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - A week after lighting up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury figures to have a much more difficult task in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game.

Instead of Aaron Glenn’s banged-up Lions unit who spent most of the season without superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Kingsbury and the Commanders will be trying to deal with Vic Fangio’s top-ranked Eagles defense.

Kingsbury was asked about the stylistic difference between Glenn’s ultra-aggressive style and Fangio’s more tempered zone-heavy approach.

“Both [are] great defensive minds,” Kingsbury said. “Vic's had one of the top defenses of the league. I think the thing that jumps out to me with him the most is just, I've never coached with him, but has to be an incredible teacher because whoever they plug in there, they play consistently. 

"They don't give up the big play. And everybody knows, they're spacing on defense as good as anybody I've ever gone against.”

Kingsbury is just the latest well-regarded NFL offensive mind to verbalize that Fangio’s defenses are the most difficult to deal with joining a group that includes Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Kevin O’Connell and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

However, Kingsbury is one of the few who seems to have tapped into the sentiment that Fangio’s teaching ability is the secret sauce not the actual mechanics of the scheme which have been copied many times over the years. 

“They know where to be,” Kingsbury said of the Eagles’ defenders. “They know the drops, they know the depths of their drops. And so, [Fangio is] a challenge because you're not going to get any free ones. You're not going to get those big 80-yarders that they just busted coverage. 

“You're going to have to earn every deal and he's going to change up the looks on you.”

MORE NFL: Former Eagles' Coach Is One Of The Architects Of Jayden Daniels' Historic Season

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News