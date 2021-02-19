Competition, Not Controversy On Deck for Eagles at QB

The Eagles are moving forward at QB. What does that look like?

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles didn't want new coach Nick Sirianni to have to deal with a quarterback controversy between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.

With Wentz on his way to Indianapolis for a reunion with Frank Reich, Press Taylor, and Mike Groh, however, Philadelphia wants a QB competition between Hurts and [insert name].

On Feb. 18 the second-year pro out of Oklahoma via Alabama is now the de facto starter for the Eagles and Hurts is acting like it, already planning on getting the team's young receivers together for offseason work near his Houston-area home.

It was a workout that was supposed to take place this week, but the sub-freezing temperatures wreaking havoc in Texas forced the gathering to be postponed, a source told SI.com Eagle Maven.

A natural leader, Hurts is always intent on being the coffee bean, ever-expanding and impacting those around him.

With just four NFL starts under his belt, though, Hurts isn't about to be handed anything.

A team source told Eagle Maven, the Eagles want to bring in serious competition for the 2020 second-round pick and let iron sharpen iron so to speak under Sirianni and the new coaching staff, which will include offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

What that competition looks like will go a long way to telling you what the Eagles really think about Hurts' upside, however.

When the Eagles maneuvered up in the 2016 draft to get Wentz, GM Howie Roseman noted that you have to seize any opportunity at the top of the draft when it comes to the game's most important position

"It's rare for us to be in the top 10 in the draft but that was our number one goal in the offseason," Roseman said back in 2016. "We knew when we got there there were going to be some unique opportunities and we had to take advantage of them."

Those unique opportunities exist in 2021 as well with four QBs considered potential top-10 picks beginning with the consensus No. 1 overall prospect, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, who is expected to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville.

From there BYU's Zach Wilson and Ohio State's Justin Fields are expected to be off the board before the Eagles' select at No. 6. Trey Lance, like Wentz, a former North Dakota State star, is also in the mix when it comes to the top of the draft.

Everything always depends on evaluation of course but if the Eagles believe Wilson, Fields or Lance have the opportunity to become superstars it would be a dereliction of duty not to do everything possible to acquire the player, especially with added draft capital in the form of the 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a one netted in the Wentz trade.

The Eagles could also temper things and look for a veteran bridge, say Tyrod Taylor, who was with the LA Chargers with Steichen, or a QB on Day 2 of the draft, someone like Florida's Kyle Trask, who Johnson coached in college.

The former would foreshadow that the Eagles believe Hurts' ceiling is somewhat limited. The latter would indicate it's all systems go with the former No. 2.

