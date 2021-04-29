Conor Myles: Final Eagles Mock Draft 3.0

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is tonight, but before the insanity begins, here’s a final Eagles mock draft

PHILADELPHIA - Draft classes that accompany new coaching staffs always bring such intrigue in the City of Brotherly Love.

From injecting the likes of Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz into the organization during Chip Kelly’s first draft in Philadelphia to Carson Wentz shaping Doug Pederson’s tenure, the Eagles have found a prospect or two that help the new regime.

Fans expect this 2021 draft class to provide the same results, especially with Philadelphia in the top 15 — for now.

Here are my final projections of which prospects will be wearing Eagles’ green after the draft's conclusion.

*TRADE*

Eagles send TE Zach Ertz, 12th, 84th, 224th draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for the team’s 8th and 113th selections.

Round 1 - No. 8: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

It’s no secret Philadelphia has a dire need for cornerback help. That’s why Howie Roseman and company push to move ahead of the Dallas Cowboys while landing the safest cornerback prospect of the 2021 draft class in Surtain.

Jaycee Horn at pick No.12 has been widely assumed in the majority of mock drafts, but the Eagles would welcome either scenario with open arms.

With pressure on Jonathan Gannon to produce a long-term answer at cornerback, Philadelphia should provide the first-year defensive coordinator with the pedigree Surtain brings to the table.

READ MORE: The End of Zach Ertz's Eagles Run Expected to Come this ...

Round 2 - No. 37: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

The Eagles have to find stability at the wide receiver position and not strand their offense to rely on 12 personnel, especially with Ertz now out of the picture.

How many high draft picks are the Eagles going to spend on receivers, you ask? Well, they should do it as many times as possible until they get production from the position.

Marshall at 37 would appear low following the trend of mock drafts, but with his recent medicals coming to light and the inability of getting to physically get your hands on a prospect due to the pandemic, Marshall could drop into the Eagles’ laps.

Philadelphia has shown a lot of pre-draft interest in Marshall, and he is a candidate as a trade-up option from No.37 for the team to secure.

Round 3 - No. 70: DE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

There’s a slim to zero percent chance the Eagles end day two of the draft without adding an edge rusher. Whether it’s Kwity Paye at No.12, Payton Turner at No. 37, or as I have them taking Weaver here at pick No. 70, Philadelphia will be welcoming a new defensive end to town.

Derek Barnett’s future with the team is cloudy as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Josh Sweat also is on the last year of his deal, and Brandon Graham is 33.

The Eagles need to add an insurance policy in the edge rusher department, and valuing that need within the first three rounds would be wise.

Besides, who better to mentor Weaver on how to utilize his superb run defense in the NFL than Graham?

Round 4 - No. 113 (via CAR): S Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

The addition of Anthony Harris makes Philadelphia’s need for safety less dire, but still a position of need, nonetheless. McLeod is making his way back from injury on the last year of his contract. Harris only signed a one-year deal. With Marcus Epps being the only depth on the roster that can play the single-high safety spot, the Eagles opt to take Gillespie here. Gillespie has the upside of a future starter in the league.

Round 4 - No.124: CB Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon

The Eagles have to leave the draft with a bare minimum of two cornerbacks selected. With Darius Slay’s unbearable cap hits coming in the next two seasons, Philadelphia will have to develop an adequate replacement under their top cornerback and fast.

Graham, a three-year starter at Oregon, brings physicality to the position, which matches the prototype of defensive back Gannon has worked with in Indianapolis and Minnesota.

*TRADE*

Eagles send pick No. 150 to the Indianapolis Colts for RB Jordan Wilkins and pick No. 206

Howie Roseman strikes again, acquiring a decent role player in a pick swap trade. Wilkins has fallen out of favor in Indianapolis’ stable of running backs with the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and recently re-signed Marlon Mack.

Nick Sirianni hasn’t added any offensive veterans familiar with his coaching to the Eagles roster yet. This changes with the addition of Wilkins and gives the Eagles a better option to pair with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott than Jordan Howard (and his non-guaranteed contract).

Round 6 - No. 189: C Drew Dalman, Stanford

The Eagles have an attachment to Stanford prospects, given their strong ties to the program’s head coach David Shaw. With Kelce returning for another year, many fans wonder how much longer the All-Pro center will continue to anchor Philadelphia’s offensive line. The best way to ease the fan’s fears of losing Kelce would be by providing the team with a potential replacement. Dalman would be an intriguing prospect to replace Kelce, given his similar size.

Round 6 - No. 206: QB K.J. Costello, Mississippi St.

Spending any draft capital on the quarterback position may infuriate fans even with one of their many sixth-round selections, but the quarterback factory needs a new worker, and K.J. Costello (with his previous Stanford ties as well) makes a lot of sense to be the Eagles' third quarterback in 2021.

Round 6 - No. 225: LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Drafting a linebacker this late isn’t going to be popular among the Eagles’ fan base, but Roseman will want to see a return value on his 2020 third-round investment in Davion Taylor sooner rather than later. With Shaun Bradley also going into year two, and the addition of Eric Wilson, Philadelphia may take a relaxed approach adding to the position. Until two linebackers cement themselves as starters along with the Eagles’ defense, they should keep adding to the group.

Barnes' experience at the inside linebacker position and defensive end would give Gannon and Eagles linebacker coach Nick Rallis a good developmental blitzer to develop.

Round 7 - No. 234: TE Matt Bushman, BYU

Yes, Doug Pederson is gone, but 12 personnel will still be a staple of sorts in Nick Sirianni’s offense. Maybe not as frequently as Philadelphia grew accustomed under Pederson, but they’ll need to replace the void Ertz will leave even with Dallas Goedert taking on the top tight end duties. Bushman is an explosive receiver for a tight end and could be the steal of the seventh round for the Eagles, given his lost season in 2020 due to his Achilles injury.

Round 7 - No. 240: OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)

What’s a Howie Roseman draft class without a developmental swing tackle selected? After having to watch both Matt Pryor and Brett Toth line up at right tackle in 2020, the Eagles should ensure they’re never in that position ever again. Doyle’s playing experience at both tackle positions would boost his value in Philadelphia’s offensive tackle room and push him up the depth chart if injuries continue to be a common occurrence for Johnson.

Conor Myles is a contributor for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesNFL

READ MORE: Eagles-Only Mock: The Lock-it-in Edition - Sports Illustrated ...

READ MORE: John McMullen's 1.0 and Only NFL Mock Draft - Sports ...



