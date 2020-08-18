Corey Clement Aiming to Recapture Rookie Mentality Again

PHILADELPHIA - The offseason hype surrounding Miles Sanders reached the kind of fever pitch you get when walking across a scorching hot parking lot. Meanwhile, the efficacy of Boston Scott late last season served as validation of the short but powerful back carved in the mold of Darren Sproles.

That still leaves a role in what Doug Pederson and Duce Staley have always preferred, a committee approach in the backfield and despite lip service about increased touched by Sanders understand the Eagles were on the market for a veteran back and really would have liked to have Carlos Hyde to eat up some carries.

Barring any late out-of-the-building moves, the top in-house candidate for a meaningful role is Super Bowl LII hero Corey Clement, who was brought back on a bargain-basement deal after going non-tendered in the offseason following two injury-plagued seasons and 17 missed games due to knee and shoulder issues turned out to be the sequel to his big-game success.

“I feel great,” said Clement after the Eagles' first padded practice of the year Monday. “I just want to go out there and showcase what I’ve been working on all offseason. Regardless of the shoulder injury, I feel top-notch. I feel faster. I feel more explosive.

“... Injuries are a part of the game. I’m trying not to even think about what happened the past two years."

The most impressive run in Monday's 10/10/10 session was a rumbling gash by Clement which drew some trash talk from the offense.

“I’m just focused on going balls to the wall," said the South Jersey native. "Let the chips fall where they may and have fun and be excited to get another opportunity to play with the guys and be back in the building.”

Right now the chips fall Sanders, Scott, and Clement with a second-year back, Elijah Holyfield, and two undrafted free agents, Michael Warren and Adrian Killins trying to push Clement out of the Eagles' plans.

If no one impresses, Howie Roseman will have a keen eye on the transaction wire.

“I have a hell of a room," Staley said when talking to reporters last month. “A bunch of young players that can play and can play fast. Those guys in my room right now are working their asses off."

For Clement, he's hit CTRL-ALT-DEL on everything, the highs of the Super Bowl, and the lows of injuries taking him off the field.

“I hit a hard reset and asked myself, ‘What did I do my first year that I need to grab and bring in to this year?'" said Clement referring to a six-touchdown debut and an increased role in the playoffs, especially as a receiver where he snared 10 receptions, including four for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots.

He also started the Philly Special, pitching the ball to Trey Burton, the former high-school quarterback who lofted a perfect pass to Nick Foles in the most famous play in franchise history.

A very effective runner at Wisconsin, Clement was passed over in the draft that year due to his speed limitations and Staley asked the then-rookie to lose about 10 pounds to gain some explosiveness. To Clement, however, the takeaway was fighting for a job something his Super Bowl performance against New England had guaranteed for him by Year 2.

"I’m approaching it like it’s my rookie season," said Clement. "I’m not coming in like I know it all or don’t need any extra work or don’t need any extra study time. I’m approaching it like I’ve got my back up against the wall."

Others have taken notice.

“Corey looks great,” Sanders said. “He looks explosive. He looks like Super Bowl Corey to me.”

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.