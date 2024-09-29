Cowboys Don't Want Ex-Eagles Star Despite Rumors
Will anyone give the New York Jets a call about star linebacker Haason Reddick?
He currently is holding out and has lost plenty of money in the process. He wants a new deal, and it's clear the Jets don't want to give him what he wants. Will he sit out the entire season? Will he report and play under his current deal? Will he get traded? There's no way to know.
Rumors have started to pick up about teams that could be interested in the former Philadelphia Eagles star. There were rumblings that he could be interested in returning to Philadelphia, but it also has been stated that the Eagles aren't interested.
There was some speculation that the Dallas Cowboys could be a fit with injuries piling up, but they also aren't interested, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The Cowboys are looking at external options at pass rusher with Micah Parsons (high left ankle sprain) and DeMarcus Lawrence (right midfoot sprain) going down, but they will start in-house," Fowler said. "They are hopeful Parsons will be back sooner rather than later. A source called him "week-to-week," and he will be pushing to get back before the Week 7 bye. Lawrence's absence is more open-ended, but it's not a season-ender.
"This is a big stretch for rookie Marshawn Kneeland, on whom the Cowboys are high. (As for external candidates, I'm told Haason Reddick of the Jets isn't a viable option via trade due to cost.)"
Will Reddick take the field with any team this season?
