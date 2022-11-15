Dallas Goedert Expected to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA – The violent facemask Washington linebacker Jamin Davis used to tackle Dallas Goedert midway through the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game will now sideline the Eagles tight end for several weeks.

It’s further insult to a play that did not draw a penalty flag.

“We didn’t see a face mask on the field,” referee Alex Kemp told a pool reporter after the Commanders’ 32-21 win.

Not that a penalty flag from anyone on Kemp’s crew could have prevented Goedert from crashing onto his shoulder and fumbling, but maybe had the play been officiated correctly, the Eagles come back to win since it happened with them trailing by just 23-21 with just over nine minutes to play.

The Eagles have used long fourth-quarter drives in previous games, and this may have been one of them. Not that it will ever be known now since Kemp and his crew incredibly didn’t see a thing.

The lack of a penalty certainly altered the course of the game, though, and now maybe the Eagles’ season, too.

Goedert was the team’s second-leading receiver with 43 catches for 544 yards. He had three for 23 against Washington with a touchdown, which was gave him a TD in back-to-back games for the first time since November of 2020.

His injury is the latest in a recent run of them, starting with rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis’ high ankle sprain and Avonte Maddox hamstring. Both of them are on IR.

The injury to the Eagles’ star tight end isn’t believed to be season-ending. The news was first reported by NFL Media.

Head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t scheduled to speak until Wednesday.

The Eagles had to make a decision on tight end Tyree Jackson by Wednesday after opening his 21-day practice window on Oct. 26. They had to either add him to the 53-man roster or shut his season down completely.

So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Eagles choose to put Goedert on IR and add Jackson.

The converted QB won’t make up for the loss of Goedert, obviously, especially after rehabbing for the past 10 months after tearing an ACL in last year’s regular-season finale, but he might be able to provide some snaps.

The Eagles’ No. 2 tight end Jack Stoll will likely need to step up as much as he can in place of Goedert. Rookie Grant Calcaterra’s snaps will likely increase. Noah Togiai is on the practice squad as well.

