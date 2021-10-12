Dallas Goedert Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got some bad news on Tuesday when star tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Thursday night's matchup with Tampa Bay looming it's very unlikely that Goedert will be cleared in time.

Per NFL protocols, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return after providing two negative test results 24 hours apart.

Goedert was estimated to have misses Monday's walkthrough practice with an illness, a clear indication that the TE was suffering some symptoms.

Goedert has been playing well this season, catching 15 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns through five games while being graded by ProFootballFocus.com as No. 11 of 70 TEs who have played enough to be ranked.

As a comparison, fellow tight end Zach Ertz was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 20 before the Eagles' Week 3 Monday night game against Dallas and was able to make it back for the game, being activated on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The same kind of timetable for Goedert would not be good enough to play on a short week.

In three career regular-season games against Tampa Bay, Ertz has 16 catches for 119 yards and no touchdowns.

The Eagles have him and rookie Jack Stoll on the 53-man roster at TE and also just brought back Noah Togiai on the practice squad.

Togiai began his NFL career in Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State in 2020 but was claimed off waivers by Indianapolis at the final cutdown. He could be elevated as a COVID replacement for the Buccaneers.

